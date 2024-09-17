Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears could catch a huge break in Week 3

Through two games this season, the Chicago Bears offense under Caleb Williams has struggled. But it’s not all the quarterback’s fault.

The offensive line has been getting whooped at the line of scrimmage so far, failing to pass block or run block well. Against the Tennessee Titans it was Jeffery Simmons and T’Vondre Sweat that made life difficult for Williams. And a week later it was Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter doing that exact same thing.

In fact, Caleb Williams was sacked seven times, hit 11 times and as a team, the Texans had 37 total pressures with pressures by multiple players on multiple plays. It’s clear that the offensive line has to play better beginning this week.

And they might catch a little break against Indianapolis.

As Chicago prepares to hit the road to face Indianapolis in Week 3, the Colts could be without star pass rusher DeForest Buckner as well as rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu. Both left the Week 2 loss at Green Bay as Buckner is dealing wtih an ankle injury and Latu with a hip injury.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Monday that while the x-rays were negative on Buckner, there will be an MRI coming and he’s a long shot to play in Week 3. Here is what KNBR wrote on the situation:

Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday’s game that will likely sideline him for Week 3, NFL Network reported Monday.

Buckner, 30, was carted off in the third quarter of the Colts’ 16-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Packers running back Emanuel Wilson fell on Buckner’s ankle, causing it to bend awkwardly.

X-rays were negative and Bucker will undergo an MRI on Monday, although the Colts do not believe it to be severe, per the report.

A much-needed break for Caleb Williams, Bears?

You never want to see players get hurt and we wish the two the best. But this could be a HUGE break for Caleb Williams and the Bears offensive line. This is a game that starts a streak of weeks in which the Bears have a chance to win these games and likely be the favorite in most of them.

So not getting Buckner and Latu is huge for the offensive line and their ability to protect for Williams.

We have already seen what can happen when the line isn’t playing well as Williams took those seven sacks and the offense didn’t find any sort of consistency.

Neither player has officially been ruled out just yet but it is something to keep an eye on as the week goes on.

