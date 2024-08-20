FOCO has released a special new Caleb Williams bighead bobblehead for the 2024 season!

It’s a new era in Chicago as the newly number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and former Heisman trophy winner, Caleb Williams, is getting ready to take the stage to lead a brand-new revamped Chicago Bears squad.

Most NFL fans, and Bears fans in particular, would agree that the lack of success at the quarterback position over the years is an important factor in the added pressure and dependency on the new franchise QB, but that doesn’t seem to faze the number one overall pick so far as he is putting on a show in preseason. Our friends at FOCO want to make sure you are ready for week 1 with a brand-new Chicago Bears Bobblehead that they want you to jump on.

The Windy City has a new star QB! Gear up for gridiron glory with the Caleb Williams Chicago Bears Orange Jersey Field Stripe Bighead Bobblehead. This bobble portrays Caleb Williams posing in his orange gameday uniform, ready to make the play of the game. Caleb is displayed in an action pose with a big smile on hi face as he stands on a Chicago Bears Field Stripe Base with his name and team logos on the front decal of the bobblehead in case you need a reminder of where your allegiances lie this NFL season.

Get your Caleb Williams bobblehead now!

Make sure you get your hands on the Caleb Williams Chicago Bears Orange Jersey Field Stripe Bighead Bobblehead before they are all gone. Like all FOCO bobblehead, each piece is hand-crafted and painted so that no two bobbleheads look the same creating a unique and diverse look to each collectible the company brings to life!

Grab your Caleb Williams Chicago Bears Orange Jersey Field Stripe Bighead Bobblehead now and get ready to cheer the Bears on all NFL season with the best officially licensed collectibles and merchandise in the game from our guys at FOCO! GO BEARS!!!

