Caitlin Clark’s record for the highest draft product sales was immediately surpassed by Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears’ new quarterback.

Clark had already established the record on April 15 when she was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft, and her No. 22 jersey became the best-selling jersey for a draft pick in Fanatics history. The demand for Clark’s jersey was so tremendous that most sizes sold out within an hour of her choosing.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Williams set a new record for the most draft-night merchandise sales recorded by Fanatics for any player across all sports, following his selection as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Caleb Williams, who will wear No. 18 for the Bears, chose this number after evaluating the scenario with Keenan Allen, a veteran wide receiver who has worn No. 13 in the NFL, the same number Williams wore in college at Oklahoma and USC.

Williams’ arrival in Chicago has sparked much interest, considering his reputation as a brilliant playmaker. Historically, the Bears have lacked a quarterback capable of surpassing 4,000 yards or 30 touchdowns in a single season. Erik Kramer holds the team’s single-season records, with 3,838 throwing yards and 29 touchdowns in 1995. Mitchell Trubisky was the last Bears quarterback to achieve 3,000 yards in 2019 and 20 touchdowns in 2018.

With such high hopes and an obvious match for the organization, it’s no surprise that Bears supporters rushed to buy Williams’ apparel, expressing their excitement for what they hope would be a transformative period under his leadership.

