Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams stirred the pot and energized the oldest and most intense rivalry in the NFL

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have the NFL’s oldest rivalry. It was also the most intense. It has not been much of a rivalry recently, though. The Packers have won 10 straight games and have lost just three times to Chicago since 2010. The Bears brought in quarterback Caleb Williams to end that, however.

General Manager Ryan Poles prepared to put Williams in the best situation possible to succeed. He did just that, transforming the offense. He added weapons like Rome Odunze, Gerald Everett, and Keenan Allen. Additionally, he added D’Andre Swift, a running back who not only helps the ground game but also the passing game with his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

Finally, Poles added talent and depth to the offensive line. Williams is entering the best possible position for success. The Chicago Bears now have an offense that can put up a lot of points and compete for many wins. While that is all well and good, Williams will also be judged by how he performs against the Packers.

We remember when former Bears head coach Lovie Smith endeared himself to the fans in his introductory press conference when he declared the Bears would beat the

Packers. He then went out and did that. Chicago Bears Nation loved him for that.

Williams wants to do the same. Recently he threw himself in the rivalry. This past weekend, he was involved in a viral video. He was spotted chanting “Green Bay sucks” at the Old Crow Smokehouse in Wrigleyville. If there were still any fans who did not like Williams they might be converted now.

Caleb Williams was loving the “Green Bay Sucks” chants at Old Crow last night (via ig: aryaasoudegi) pic.twitter.com/FNDxx4LZe9 — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) June 2, 2024

Of course, Williams has to step up and beat the Packers. We saw how things went with Jay Cutler and his performance against Green Bay. In his career, he went against

the Packers 13 times, losing 11 of them. He also lost to them in the 2010 NFC Championship game. He took a lot of gruff for that, both from the fans and from the Packers themselves.

Now it is the rookie’s turn to turn the tide against the Packers. He has thrown himself dab smack in the rivalry now. He needs to win games against them. Getting involved in the chants is one thing, winning games is another.

Caleb Williams is charged with reversing all of the recent negativity. The Bears have not performed well consistently enough to be considered relevant. Additionally, they have a long history of bad or disappointing quarterback play. Williams wants to change that narrative and make the NFL, not just Chicago Bears fans, forget all of that.

Williams has an enormous amount of confidence in his ability. When asked what his goals are, one of them was playing as deep into February as possible. He said it was an honor and privilege to be with the Bears. He cares about the fans, his teammates and coaches, and the rest of the organization.

Caleb Williams welcomes the challenge of changing the frachise’s fortunes. He wants to help bring back the winning. Ironically, one of his idols happens to be Aaron Rodgers. Of course, Rodgers was responsible for many of the Bears’ frustrations. He played for the Packers and owns a 24-5 record against them. Also, he said he really “owns” the Bears with his play.

Rodgers certainly backed his words up. Now it is time for Williams to back his words and actions.

