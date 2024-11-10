‘Didn’t click in my head’: Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams makes strong statement about offense

The Chicago Bears offense was bad on Sunday. The Bears were outgained 328-142 in total yards by the New England Patriots in the visitor’s 19-3 win over Chicago at Soldier Field.

The main storyline for the Bears was their passing offense. Caleb Williams was sacked nine times for 51 yards. Williams threw for 120 yards but the nine sacks gave Chicago a net total of 69 passing yards. The run offense didn’t help alleviate any pressure, as Chicago would run 20 times for 73 yards. Lead running back D’Andre Swift rushed 16 times for just 59 yards.

Head coach Matt Eberflus suggested the Bears could make changes to the coaching staff after Sunday’s loss. The Bears are now 4-5 on the season after going into the bye with a 4-2 record on the back of three-straight wins.

It didn’t click for Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams

Per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Williams took his share of the blame for the Bears’ woes, saying some things “didn’t click” in his head at key moments.

Via The Athletic:

Bears QB Caleb Williams: “It first starts with me. I had 2-3 plays in key moments of situational ball where it didn’t click in my head.” Mentioned taking a sack that knocked them out of FG range and not handing to Swift when he threw the swing pass to DJ Moore.

The Bears’ offense has been bad ever since Chicago put up 35 points on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. The Bears have scored 27 total points in their last three games.

Something isn’t clicking, and the Bears might have to shake up the coaching staff to find the answer.

