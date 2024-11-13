Chicago Bears coach won’t commit to Caleb Williams being the full-time starter

On Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus said the Chicago Bears intend to keep Caleb Williams as the team’s starter in Week 11. The Bears kept one piece of the offense consistent in the same week they fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Per ESPN‘s Marc Silverman, multiple Bears players told the coaching staff they wanted Waldron replaced and Williams benched in favor of second-year quarterback Tyson Bagent.

A week-to-week Chicago Bears team

On Wednesday, Eberflus defended his decision to fire Waldron one week after he said the Bears intended to keep their offensive cooks following a 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Eberflus said his decision to fire Waldron changed in a week because it’s a “week-to-week” league.

Eberflus is sticking with that logic when it comes to his starting quarterback. The third-year head coach left open the possibility the Bears could bench the No. 1 pick they named QB1 before he even threw a pass in rookie minicamp.

Caleb Williams could be benched this season

A reporter asked Eberflus if benching Williams was “off the table” this season.

“I would just say we’ll look at everything week-to-week,” Eberflus said. “You always do that. What’s best for the football team. We made a big decision [to fire Waldron]. You always have to evaluate that, the things you did well, the things you need to improve on. Where’s your football team at? And where you need to go the very next week is important.”

Sounds like there is a lot of stability in the culture that Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles have created in three years.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE