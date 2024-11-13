Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears coach won’t commit to Caleb Williams being the full-time starter

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears at Caleb Williams
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus said the Chicago Bears intend to keep Caleb Williams as the team’s starter in Week 11. The Bears kept one piece of the offense consistent in the same week they fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Per ESPN‘s Marc Silverman, multiple Bears players told the coaching staff they wanted Waldron replaced and Williams benched in favor of second-year quarterback Tyson Bagent.

A week-to-week Chicago Bears team

NFL: London Games Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus watches from the sidelines against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

 

On Wednesday, Eberflus defended his decision to fire Waldron one week after he said the Bears intended to keep their offensive cooks following a 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Eberflus said his decision to fire Waldron changed in a week because it’s a “week-to-week” league.

Eberflus is sticking with that logic when it comes to his starting quarterback. The third-year head coach left open the possibility the Bears could bench the No. 1 pick they named QB1 before he even threw a pass in rookie minicamp.

Caleb Williams could be benched this season

NFL: Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) talks with wide receiver DJ Moore (2) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

 

A reporter asked Eberflus if benching Williams was “off the table” this season.

“I would just say we’ll look at everything week-to-week,” Eberflus said. “You always do that. What’s best for the football team. We made a big decision [to fire Waldron]. You always have to evaluate that, the things you did well, the things you need to improve on. Where’s your football team at? And where you need to go the very next week is important.”

Sounds like there is a lot of stability in the culture that Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles have created in three years.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Houston Texans
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

