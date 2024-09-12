Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams makes curious excuse as to why he was awful against Titans

Last week, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to task for completing just 50% of his preseason passes. Williams had a lower completion percentage against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, going 14/29 for 93 yards passing.
During his press conference on Wednesday, Williams blamed his slow start on not having enough film to watch on his opponent, as the Titans had a first-year coaching staff on the sideline calling plays.
“Going into that game, it was a little weird for me because it was my first game and we didn’t really have anything on their D-coordinator,” Williams said.
Caleb Williams: I was seeing it well
Williams admitted he missed some throws, but said he was mostly in the right place in Week 1.
“But when I got out there, I was seeing it well. Missed a few passes, obviously, but going back and watching the film, I was in the right place when I was throwing the ball. I also had a few batted balls, but going to the right places, seeing it well, making some O-line adjustments and things like that, having good communication on the sideline with my teammates and coaches.”
Williams believes the game could have been different if he had connected on one of six throws that could have been explosive plays against the Titans that he usually makes in practice.
A national game in Week 2
The Bears are set to play their Week 2 game in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football. The No. 1 pick in the draft knows all eyes will be on him when the Bears play the Houston Texans.
Williams gave one key part of his game he wants to clean up before Sunday night.
“Just making sure I’m trusting the drop, trusting the reads, and getting through them,” Williams said. “I would say that’s probably the biggest thing that I’m focused on. And then my finishes on my play fakes or anything like that.”
Williams didn’t give excuses to his teammates for the lackluster performance against the Titans. Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Wednesday that Williams owned up to his poor performance against the Titans.
Williams acted as a good leader in the Chicago Bears locker room
“He was really good with the players–owning up to everything and taking responsibility for the performance and accountability,” Eberflus said.
“That’s what you need from leaders on the football team, not just him. And moving forward, coming in [Wednesday] morning and figuring out what we’re doing, how we’re doing it, and having conversations with him. I think he’s in a good spot.”
Williams needed game one to shake the rust off after only participating in two preseason games in August. Fortunately for Williams and offensive coordination Shane Waldron, the Bears have plenty of tape on the Texans’ defense.
