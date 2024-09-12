Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams makes curious excuse as to why he was awful against Titans

Last week, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to task for completing just 50% of his preseason passes. Williams had a lower completion percentage against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, going 14/29 for 93 yards passing.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Williams blamed his slow start on not having enough film to watch on his opponent, as the Titans had a first-year coaching staff on the sideline calling plays.

“Going into that game, it was a little weird for me because it was my first game and we didn’t really have anything on their D-coordinator,” Williams said.

Caleb Williams: I was seeing it well

Williams admitted he missed some throws, but said he was mostly in the right place in Week 1.

“But when I got out there, I was seeing it well. Missed a few passes, obviously, but going back and watching the film, I was in the right place when I was throwing the ball. I also had a few batted balls, but going to the right places, seeing it well, making some O-line adjustments and things like that, having good communication on the sideline with my teammates and coaches.”