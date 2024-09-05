Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears OC sends clear message to Caleb Williams before Titans’ game

Jordan Sigler
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs Tennessee Titans Caleb Williams
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) talks with media on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has a lot on his plate this week before he calls his first-ever play in the regular season for the Chicago Bears. He has to devise an offensive game plan to defeat a talented Tennessee Titans defense. He also has to prepare his rookie quarterback to execute the game plan.

Waldron sent a message to Caleb Williams ahead of his first regular season start in the league.

Shane Waldron wants Caleb Williams to execute at a high level

NFL: Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills
Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

 

Per the Bears website, Waldron told reporters on Thursday that he expects Williams and the offense to perform at a high level on Sunday.

“We expect to execute at a high level in terms of the operation, avoiding any pre-snap penalties, staying ahead of the chains, playing efficient football, being an efficient running football team, being able to operate at a high level,” Waldron said.

“Our expectation as an offense in terms of play style and all that, that starts with hustle, effort, all the intangible things that we know we can control, give that as a starting point for us as an offense and then let the skills take over for the players.”

Williams and the offense struggled with pre-snap penalties during OTAs and at the beginning of training camp. At one point during camp, Waldron said Williams’ understanding of the cadence was the furthest thing from where the Bears coaching staff wanted their rookie quarterback to be.

Williams and the Bears offense have improved in that area during the preseason.

The Chicago Bears have their expectations for Williams

NFL: Chicago Bears Minicamp
Jun 5, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball during the team’s minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

 

Per Courtney Cronin with ESPN, Waldron said the Bears’ expectations for Williams are different than those outside the building:

It’s an amazing word that shows up on so many questions, right? Expectations. Expectations. And I think there’s external expectations that are totally separate from the way we operate every single day. The expectations for our daily operating is how hard we’re working, what we’re doing, but there isn’t this down the road expectation, right?

The expectation is what does walk-through look like today? What’s practice look like this afternoon? So for us if we work hard and prepare the right way, we have great players around this building right here, then you trust the process and the results will happen.”

Williams has the talent, but the most important part of learning the quarterback job as a rookie is to nail the process of playing the position the right way at the NFL level.

The Bears will have their expectations for Williams. But fans and the national media will have their expectations for Williams. Frankly, Williams told the fanbase and the national media to have high expectations for his play before and after he was drafted.

Hopefully, good results will follow.

Caleb Williams Chicago Bears
Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) on the sidelines in the second quarter of a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

 

