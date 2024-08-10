Chicago Bears: What Matt Eberflus and Caleb Williams said about rookie QB’s debut

Caleb Williams walked into the huddle before his first play as a Chicago Bears quarterback with a swagger many NFL rookies don’t possess in their first preseason game. He walked into his first NFL-postgame press conference with plenty of confidence after a performance that will have the fanbase stoked.

Williams went 4/7 passing for 95 yards in the first quarter of the Bears’ 33-6 route of the Buffalo Bills. Williams added another 13 yards on the ground.

Caleb Williams has been waiting for this moment

The No. 1 pick said he was grateful to play in a game setting for the first time since the UCLA Bruins defeated his USC Trojans 38-20 on Nov. 18 of last year.

“I felt good. There’s always a little bit of more focus that you have going into games for whatever reason, even if you try to enter that mindset throughout the weeks,” Williams said. “It’s just a sense of control, a sense of progress, a sense of a bunch of different things that, when you get into games, the comfort level and all of that normally skyrockets.”

Williams looked poised in his first NFL start. He made a few mistakes but never looked overwhelmed on Saturday as he led two scoring drives.

Williams has been working for years to be the Chicago Bears’ leader

Williams said he’s been working on gaining confidence to lead an NFL offense since before the Bears drafted him.

“I wouldn’t say it’s natural,” Williams said . “I would say that it’s come from the hard work here, and us being here working together (and) building this thing. And also the years of work of getting here and now being a Chicago Bear.”

Matt Eberflus praises Williams’ work ethic

Eberflus said the performance was a product of the work Williams has been putting in since the spring.

“I think it’s good for [Williams]. It’s the fruit of his labor,” Eberflus said . “He’s been working his tail off for 15 practices, even before that, all through the summer. It’s good to be able to say, ‘Hey, all this drill work, all the things that I’ve been doing, it’s paying off, and I can see the improvements.'”

