Chicago Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams finished 2nd preseason game on fire against Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback Logan Woodside did something against the Chicago Bears first-team defense in the first quarter that Caleb Williams could not against the Bengals’ second-team defense: Get a first down.

After Thursday’s joint practice with the Bears, the Bengals chose to rest their starters for Saturday’s game. The Bears played their starting defense for the first quarter and their starting offense for the entire first half. The offense stayed out on the field because of their slow start.

Caleb Williams had a slow start against the Cincinnati Bengals

Williams and the Bears offense started the game with three consecutive three-and-out drives. Williams was called for intentional grounding on third down on the team’s first drive of the game.

Caleb Williams with an intentional grounding penalty in 3rd down. Went 0-3 passing on his first drive with the #Bears starters against the #Bengals backups. pic.twitter.com/rNjcwBzADa — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) August 17, 2024

On their second drive, the Bears stalled when Caleb Williams found tight end Gerald Everett for a three-yard completion on a third down where they needed five yards. Everett and Rome Odunze ran routes inside of five yards.

3rd and 5. Bengals show blitz pre-snap, back out into zone after snap. Caleb Williams hits Gerald Everett for a 3 yard gain, forcing the #Bears to punt. pic.twitter.com/Es725v9Ce1 — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) August 17, 2024

Williams missed DJ Moore on a slant route on third down when the Bears needed two yards. Williams looked at Moore the entire play. The Bears had a wide receiver break open on a go route on the opposite end of the field.

Caleb Williams looking DJ Moore all day on the 3rd down throw. Had a wide open receiver who beat his man on the other side. #Bears pic.twitter.com/4i1k6PyuSV — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) August 17, 2024

The Chicago Bears finished the first half on a hot streak

Williams finished the day 6/13 passing for 75 yards. He added seven yards on the ground.

Williams and the offense were much more effective in the second quarter. The Bears benefited from a 43-yard pass interference penalty to get into the red zone. The offense would settle for a field goal.

On the next drive, Williams missed Everett after making a great move to escape the pocket. Williams was visibly frustrated after overthrowing Everett. He made up for the mistake on the next play when he made an incredible throw to Rome Odunze for a 45-yard reception.

Caleb Williams with an INSANE throw to Rome Odunze. Can’t defend this play. #Bears pic.twitter.com/bw4S7NLp2X — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) August 17, 2024

Williams would rush for seven yards three plays later to record his first touchdown of the preseason.

Caleb Williams first TD as a #Bears QB pic.twitter.com/ljC4vAyAUw — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) August 17, 2024

Williams and the first-team offense weren’t perfect, but they finished the game strong against the Bengals. The Bears, who will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night in their final preseason game, will look to gain more momentum before the regular season.

After the Chiefs, the Bears will play the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 8.

A couple of other notes

Cornerback Kyler Gordon returned to practice this week after dealing with an injury. Gordon looked sharp against the Bengals. He recorded four tackles and two tackles for loss, including a sack.

Offensive lineman Nate Davis also returned to practice this week. He struggled against the Bengals, surrendering a sack to rookie defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. in the first half.

Nate Davis gives up the sack. Not terrible protection but gets out over his feet and gets beat. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/cL3xFiklW1 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 17, 2024

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE