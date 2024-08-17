Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams finished 2nd preseason game on fire against Bengals

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears Caleb Williams
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback Logan Woodside did something against the Chicago Bears first-team defense in the first quarter that Caleb Williams could not against the Bengals’ second-team defense: Get a first down.

After Thursday’s joint practice with the Bears, the Bengals chose to rest their starters for Saturday’s game. The Bears played their starting defense for the first quarter and their starting offense for the entire first half. The offense stayed out on the field because of their slow start.

Caleb Williams had a slow start against the Cincinnati Bengals

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

 

Williams and the Bears offense started the game with three consecutive three-and-out drives. Williams was called for intentional grounding on third down on the team’s first drive of the game.

On their second drive, the Bears stalled when Caleb Williams found tight end Gerald Everett for a three-yard completion on a third down where they needed five yards. Everett and Rome Odunze ran routes inside of five yards.

Williams missed DJ Moore on a slant route on third down when the Bears needed two yards. Williams looked at Moore the entire play. The Bears had a wide receiver break open on a go route on the opposite end of the field.

The Chicago Bears finished the first half on a hot streak

NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game Houston Texans at Chicago Bears
Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

 

Williams finished the day 6/13 passing for 75 yards. He added seven yards on the ground.

Williams and the offense were much more effective in the second quarter. The Bears benefited from a 43-yard pass interference penalty to get into the red zone. The offense would settle for a field goal.

On the next drive, Williams missed Everett after making a great move to escape the pocket. Williams was visibly frustrated after overthrowing Everett. He made up for the mistake on the next play when he made an incredible throw to Rome Odunze for a 45-yard reception.

Williams would rush for seven yards three plays later to record his first touchdown of the preseason.

Williams and the first-team offense weren’t perfect, but they finished the game strong against the Bengals. The Bears, who will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night in their final preseason game, will look to gain more momentum before the regular season.

After the Chiefs, the Bears will play the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 8.

A couple of other notes

NFL: Chicago Bears Minicamp
Jun 5, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) looks on during the team’s minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

 

Cornerback Kyler Gordon returned to practice this week after dealing with an injury. Gordon looked sharp against the Bengals. He recorded four tackles and two tackles for loss, including a sack.

Offensive lineman Nate Davis also returned to practice this week. He struggled against the Bengals, surrendering a sack to rookie defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. in the first half.

