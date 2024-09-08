Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams admits he was frustrated against the Titans

During the preseason, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams said he doesn’t get nervous before or during football games. The rookie quarterback does get frustrated, however.

Sunday’s 24-17 was agitating for the Bears’ offense. Williams threw for a total of 93 yards. The offensive line couldn’t block for the run or pass. The Bears added just 84 yards on the ground.

The Tennessee Titans are bitter after the loss

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons bitterly stated after the game that the Bears offense did nothing impressive in their win on Sunday. Simmons and the Titans’ defense had a great game against the Bears, but they’d leave Soldier Fields disappointed after their offensive and special teams units let a 17-0 lead dissipate into a seven-point loss.

Caleb Williams was frustrated on Sunday

Following the game, Williams said he “felt great” after beating the Titans but was frustrated with the offense’s performance in Week 1.

“It was a frustrating game,” Williams said. “I’ll be honest–I feel great. I understand the stats weren’t what we wanted them to be.”

Williams said he plans to enjoy being 1-0.

Williams and the Bears offense will have to regroup quickly before traveling to Texas to take on a tough Houston Texans defense. The Bears struggling offensive line will play defensive ends Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

The Chicago Bears defense bailed out Williams & Co.

Williams used to try to bail out USC’s defenses in college by putting up points in earnest to win games. Williams was thankful the defense carried the Bears to a victory on Sunday. He said the offense has much to improve on before Week 2.

“It’s the NFL. It’s hard to win in this league. We’re excited but we’ve got a lot more to get better at,” Williams said.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE