Chicago Bears HC names 1 thing he learned about Caleb Williams during OTAs

Following the final practice before training camp, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus named one thing he learned about his rookie quarterback during OTAs. Caleb Williams and the rest of the Bears rookies were at Halas Hall this week for three practices.

The Bears cut their veteran players loose after mandatory minicamp last week. With a critical draft class needing extra reps before training camp, the Bears kept their rookies at Halas Hall this week so they could ask questions of the coaching staff.

Williams was also continuing to build relationships with his new teammates.

What Matt Eberflus learned about Caleb Williams

Following the Bears’ final workout before the dead period, Eberflus was asked what he learned about Williams that he didn’t know during the pre-draft process.

“He’s a pretty funny guy,” Eberflus said of Williams. “I’m learning that about him. He’s got a good sense of humor. He’s really good with the guys. He’s got a good way with the other teammates. I didn’t know he was going to be that good.”

Williams wants to bond with all of his Chicago Bears teammates

During his press conference Wednesday, Williams stressed the need for the team’s players to build trust and bond before the season. He also believes it’s essential for him to build relationships with defensive players. While he likes to joke with his teammates, Williams said there is also a time to be serious. Williams talked about how he and Odunze are establishing a solid work culture.

“Building that trust and bond, we both can push each other, and when it’s time to laugh and joke, it’s time to laugh and joke, but when we’re out there on the field, whether the film room, game days, whatever the case may be, it’s time to build on that aspect of our connection and relationship,” Williams said.

