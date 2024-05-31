REPORT: Caleb Williams torches Chicago Bears short-handed secondary at OTAs

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had a drastically different outcome during the 7-on-7 drill Friday than last week. However, Williams faced a dramatically different secondary than the one safety Kevin Byard said was bringing the heat against the offense a week ago.

And no, Williams wasn’t demoted to the second string.

Caleb Williams struggled against the Chicago Bears’ defense last week

Williams completed about seven passes last week during 7-on-7 drills last Friday. Most of the passes landed incomplete, and the receptions the offense did have came in the flat.

Williams and the Bears’ struggles weren’t too surprising. It was the first week of practice in new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s scheme. They were going up against a defense that only had one starter, Montez Sweat, absent. The Bears offense was missing Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen.

Williams was more efficient on Friday

According to Zack Pearson with Bear Report, Williams had a much more efficient day during the 7-on-7 drill:

In 7-on-7s, I had Caleb Williams with one incompletion. Completed 13 of 14 attempts with a touchdown to Moore. There was a DPI as well on a ball to Rome Odunze.

The Bears’ secondary had a lot of absences

Before Bears fans celebrate Williams turning the corner, there is one thing to keep in mind about Friday’s practice. According to Sean Hammond, the Bears’ secondary was missing most of the first unit:

Caleb Williams had a MUCH better day today at OTAs. Defense was without most of the starting secondary. Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard were not present.

Tyrique Stevenson was the only starting defensive back working against the Bears’ first-team offense during the 7-on-7 period.

