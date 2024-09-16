Chicago Bears HC doesn’t think Caleb Williams is too special after inaccuracies plague offense

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus brought an ego deflator to Halas Hall on Monday. Eberflus had tough lessons for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to learn after the Bears’ 19-13 loss to the Texans on Sunday night.

After struggling in Week 1, Williams continued to have rookie mistakes that cost the team a chance of defeating a Texans team that is expected to make a deep run in the playoffs this winter.

The offensive line didn’t give Williams any run support to open up the defense. The offensive line didn’t do well in pass protection either, giving up seven sacks, 11 hits, and 36 pressures.

Caleb Williams tried to do too much

Williams tried to do too much a couple of times to compensate for a game getting out of control and threw two costly interceptions. Williams got away with throwing one interception, as the Texans’ defense was flagged for holding.

On Monday, Eberflus said during his meeting with the media that those plays were a great learning experience for Williams.

Williams is just like any other quarterback

Courtney Cronin with ESPN asked Eberflus about Williams’ issues with accuracy. Williams is 0-11 on passes of 15+ yards.

“If [Willaims] is getting his feet set, would I think be one of them [issues with accuracy]. Whenever you have an inaccurate throw, you always go to the feet, you always go to the base,” Eberflus said. “I think that’s always where it is with any quarterback.

“I know that quarterbacks talk about throwing off-platform and all those things, but they still have their feet planted in the ground, and they do a good job of getting their shoulders around and getting their feet planted toward the target area. So I think it’s important we start with the ground up, and he’s no different than any other quarterback.”

As the boasted No. 1 pick, Williams came into the league wanting it to bend to his will. Videos of Williams attempting jump passes went viral this summer. He wanted to go off-platform and make Aaron Rodgers-like special passes.

Eberflus can use Williams’ mistakes in regular season games to teach the rookie how to play the NFL game the right way. For now, Williams isn’t too special. He’s a rookie with an 0-2 interception ratio heading into Week 3.

