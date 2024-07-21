REPORT: Chicago Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams continues troubling trend to finish 2nd day of practice

Following Sunday’s second day of training camp practice, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams clearly continues to struggle in one key area he had trouble with in the spring–finishing. In the NFL, being able to finish is important because many games come down to one score.

The Chicago Bears’ defense dominated the spring

As previously discussed on CCS, the Bears’ defense dominated the 11-on-11 period during OTAs. Williams threw plenty of interceptions during mandatory minicamp. He had a hard time going against the pass rush:

Williams has struggled during the team period because of the defensive line. Williams has struggled to complete passes with a pass rush, and that’s part of the reason why the Bears’ defense has been getting stops during 11-on-11. As Adam Jahns with the Athletic noted during Wednesday’s practice, Williams led the Bears to a field goal in the team period, but only after the defense called off the dogs: Bears QB Caleb Williams and the offense did finish the two-minute drill with a FG by Cairo Santos. Roschon Johnson, Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen all caught passes. But here’s an important note: the pass rush appeared to be purposely stopping after its first couple steps.

A step ahead?

The Bears and Williams knew the rookie quarterback had much to learn between the end of OTAs and training camp. New offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said Williams is a “step ahead” of where he was at practice in the spring.

However, Williams is still failing to get the job done at the end of practice. During the two-minute drill on Saturday, Williams was unsuccessful in leading the offense to a victory against the defense. He went 2-4 passing with a couple of deflections. Chicago media was quick to point out that at least Williams didn’t force a play and turn the ball over.

In that department, Williams regressed on Day 2.

Caleb Williams threw a bad interception on Day 2

According to Nicholas Moreano of CHGO Bears, second-year cornerback Tyrique Stevenson took advantage of Williams trying to force a throw with a sidearm pass during their 11-on-11 period two-minute drill:

Tyrique Stevenson made a sliding interception on a Caleb Williams pass during the team period. Williams tried to hit DJ Moore with a sidearm pass on a second-and-2 play. Stevenson went low to secure the interception in a situational period before the end of the first half.

Williams needs to show progress with the two-minute drill quickly. The Bears will need Williams to execute their two-minute offense efficiently if they hope to make the playoffs this season. Frankly, Williams and the offense should dominate that drill right now, as the pads have not come on yet.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE