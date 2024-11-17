Caleb Williams took blame for the Chicago Bears struggles on offense

The past three weeks have been a nightmare for the Chicago Bears, losing three-straight games out of the bye week and seeing their franchise quarterback Caleb Williams struggle. Once 4-2, the Bears are now 4-5 and reeling.

With change needed, the Bears made the decision to fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. With the offense not scoring a touchdown in two games, they needed to make a move. Now, Thomas Brown takes over in hopes of figuring this thing out and getting back on track.

And now before the Bears’ big game against Green Bay, Jay Glazer revealed an interesting detail about what happened after Waldron. Per Glazer, quarterback Caleb Williams actually stood up and took accountability for how the offense has played this season.

Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams actually got up in a team meeting after OC Shane Waldron was fired and APOLOGIZED for his part in the offense stalling enough where Waldron was fired. Teammates were very impressed by the accountability and his decision to do that. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 17, 2024

Say what you want about Williams’ struggles this year but he recognizes that he isn’t playing well and needs to play better for this offense to improve. He’s also becoming a leader for this team which is a good sign.

Caleb Williams isn’t the only one struggling

The entire Bears offense is struggling including the wide receivers. Veteran Keenan Allen has struggled all season long with his role. But he also spoke up and had some interesting comments to say about why the offense was bad under Waldron.

“I would say just probably he was too nice of a guy,” Allen told Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune about Waldron. “I think during OTAs, training camp, he kind of fell into a trap of letting things go, not holding people accountable. Obviously those things lead to a slippery slope.”

OUCH. That’s not good and that falls on coaching including Matt Eberflus to get this thing back in control. If they don’t, the Bears are going to be looking at more changes this offseason which is something too familiar for this franchise.

