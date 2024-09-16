Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams lied about turnovers after Texans game

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams came out of Week 2 with plenty of confidence after dropping a 19-13 game to the Houston Texans on Sunday night. After the game, Williams talked about the two interceptions he threw to the Texans defense, and used familiar language to deflect from glaring mistakes he made in the loss.

Williams went 23/37 passing for 174 yards and two interceptions against the Texans. While scrambling for his life behind an inept offensive line, he added five rushes for 44 yards. He was also sacked seven times for 40 yards.

Williams made two critical errors with his interceptions Sunday night. He underthrew DJ Moore on the first pick of the night. The second interception came on a scramble when he tried to do too much and heaved a prayer in the direction of Cole Kmet.

The underthrown pass sailed into the hands of Kamari Lassiter, one of the three Texans’ defensive backs in coverage on Kmet.

Caleb Williams said he hasn’t had a multiple-turnover game

Following the game, Williams said he was frustrated with the loss. He said he hadn’t thrown multiple interceptions in a game before and wasn’t used to making that many mistakes. Per Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune:

“You know, myself throwing two interceptions, not something I’ve done, something that I do, is turn the ball over,” Williams said. “Not really my thing. I think those things are probably the things that I’m most frustrated about.”

Williams isn’t characterized by having games like that, which is why the Bears drafted him coming out of college with a 93-14 touchdown to interception ratio in three seasons. However, Williams had an off night last year against a great defense with NFL players on its roster when he played Notre Dame.

Williams threw three interceptions against Notre Dame in 2023

Williams threw three interceptions against Notre Dame in 2023. Following the game, Williams gave a similar answer to reporters after the Texans’ loss.

“I made mistakes tonight that I usually don’t make,” Williams said via ESPN. “I’ve been in college for three years now and don’t think I’ve ever had a season or game or anything like that.”

Regardless of whether or not it’s something Williams has done before, it’s something he did on Sunday. Williams’ touchdown to interception ratio in the NFL is 0-2. He needs to own up to the bad night and learn from the mistakes he made against the Texans.

Like his multiple turnover game against Notre Dame, Williams made the two interceptions against the Texans when he felt forced to make big plays while his team was trailing.

The Chicago Bears plan to respond in Indianapolis

Williams said Sunday night that he plans to respond to the loss to the Texans.

“We didn’t execute the way we needed to and we’re going to keep getting better,” Williams said. “Everything is about the response. It’s Week 2. I am understanding it’s Week 2. We’re going to respond and just get better every day, get better at practice.”

The Bears have three days of practice to get better this week before they travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts.

