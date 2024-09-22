Caleb Williams says he’s willing to take more limited role if that helps Chicago Bears win

Did the Chicago Bears draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick to be a glorified game manager? The rookie quarterback said on Sunday that he’s open to passing less than he did against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 if that helps the Bears win a game.

Williams attempted 52 total passes in the Bears’ 21-16 loss to the Colts. Williams completed 33 of those passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns. However, two of those passes were intercepted.

Caleb Williams is willing to pass less than 50 times

During his post-game presser, Williams was surprised when the media informed him of the number of passes he attempted against the Colts. Williams said that he’d throw the ball as many times as the Bears needed, but he’d be willing to throw less if the running game could be more efficient.

“I’ll do whatever the team needs. You know what I Mean? If it’s 50 times, it’s 50 times,” Williams said. “I can’t have the two turnovers with those 50 attempts. And if it ends up being ten times and I complete 9 of those ten and we have 300 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns, I’m fully aware, fully ready to do whatever that may seem, whatever the team needs. If it comes down to being 50 attempts and us slinging the ball around, if it comes down to being ten attempts, it’s whatever the team needs to get the win.”

Can the Chicago Bears take pressure off of Williams?

Right now, the Bears can’t ask Williams to be a game manager. The Bears ran 28 times for 63 yards against one of the league’s worst defenses on Sunday.

The Bears’ offensive line will need to improve if the offense hopes to be efficient. Williams is being forced to do too much trying to force throws under pressure. Running the ball more doesn’t seem to be an option, as the Bears are averaging less than three yards per rush (when Williams isn’t running the ball).

The Bears attempted four rushes inside the Indianapolis five-yard line in the second quarter. The Bears would turnover the ball on downs after a -12-yard run from D’Andre Swift.

The running scheme is crippling the Bears’ offense, and it’s hindering the development of their rookie quarterback.

For now, the Bears are using Williams as if he’s ready to carry the team on his back to win games. They’re 1-2 as a result.

