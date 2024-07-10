As the calendar turns to July, instead of focusing on baseball, many of Chicagoans will be shift their focus to their favorite NFL team in two weeks when the Bears begin training camp for their 2024 season. With numerous offseason moves executed by general manager Ryan Poles to improve the team’s offense, including the franchise-altering draft selection of USC quarterback Caleb Williams, there is unprecedent excitement for the upcoming season from both fans and the media.

Bears’ fans need to enjoy the one last week they have left because the excitement and fervor they will experience from July 16th through to January 5th, if not longer with the hopes of a post-season berth.

Bears Fans Are In For A Wild Ride With The 2024 Season As Each Game Will Be A Must Watch For Caleb Williams

The drafting of Caleb WIlliams may be the signature move of Poles’ 2024 offseason renovation of the Bears’ offseason, but it wasn’t the only key move, as the Bears’ general manager utilized the second of two top-ten first-round selections by drafting Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze. Additionally, the team added quality offensive weapons in free agency, including running back D’Andre Swift and tight end Gerald Everett. With all the acquired talent, Poles’ most vital offseason decision was the move to hire ex-Seahawks’ offensive coordinator Shane Waldron as the Bears’ new offensive play-caller and person in charge for the development of Caleb Williams at the quarterback position.

It is with the hype surrounding these moves tied to the offense that will lead to the intense fan focus the moment the first training camp practice begins in late July, with social media constantly being refreshed for updates regarding every throw made by Caleb Williams in practice. Chicago sports radio shows, local podcasts, and Bears’ bloggers will be over analyzing every piece of practice leading up to the team’s first preseason game on August 1st in Canton against the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game.

Once the games begin, including the preseason games, every contest will be watched intensely by fans and the media whether to see how the Bears play in 2024 or how Caleb Williams develops during his rookie campaign in the NFL. Even the preseason games will have a heightened sense of significance, given the quarterbacks Williams could square of against including, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes. Although it is unlikely for all three elite passers to play in those preseason games, if they play just a couple of offensive series, William’s performance against them will be scrutinized and debated immensely.

September 8th will be treated as a holiday in Chicago because it will be the Bears’ season opener at Soldier Field against the Tennessee Titans, which could be one of the most expensive tickets for a game in franchise history. The layout of the schedule provides no rest for fans, as for example, following the season-opener vs the Titans, Caleb WIlliams will be in the national spotlight in as hostile environment as possible playing in Houston against the Texans the following Sunday night on NBC. Other prominent games include Week 6 vs the Jaguars in London, Thanksgiving against the Lions followed by a road game in San Francisco, and two primetime games over the last four weeks of the season.

Even the games that aren’t in primetime will carry massive weight for Caleb Williams and the offense, including a potential playoff-deciding game in Green Bay with the Packers and a Week 16 game at home hosting the Detroit Lions. There are several road games against the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals, as Bears’ fans are notorious for traveling in masses to away contests, especially in warm weather conditions. With the intense excitement for the season, each contest will be treated as a massive referendum for a week until the next contest takes place.

The Chicago Bears’ Defense Will Drive Excitement Alongside Caleb Williams In 2024

Although all attention will be focused towards Caleb Williams and the offense, the Bears’ defense will quietly have excitement and hype supporting them too, especially after how they finished the 2023 season. Despite having a disastrous start to 2023, including having one of the worst passing offenses over the first five weeks, the defense managed to finish the season with the most interceptions in the league. The turnaround for the Bears’ defensive unit coincided with the trade deadline trade that brought Pro-Bowl defensive end Montez Sweat to Chicago, giving the team a legitimate pass-rusher.

The defense will feature multiple elite-level talents, along with several promising players who are expected to make strides with their development at their respective positions. Montez Sweat and cornerback Jaylon Johnson received contract extensions during and after their Pro Bowl 2023 campaign, while Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, and Gervon Dexter all either continued to demonstrate continued growth or flashed last season.

Similar to the excitement shared for the offensive rookies, there is immense excitement heading into the 2024 season for defensive end Austin Booker. Chicago desperately needed to add a defensive end this past offseason to compliment Montez Sweat and capitalize on the amount of blocking attention he will receive from opposing offenses. Booker, along with a potential reunion via signing of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, would give the Bears’ defense a legitimate pass-rushing rotation that would be able to hold on to leads in the fourth quarter, something the team struggled with last season.

One week from now, Bears’ training camp will be in full effect with rookie and veteran reporting, as fans wait for the first open training camp practice opened to the public. From August through to potentially all the to February, Chicago fans will hang on every pass thrown by Caleb Williams whether in practice or in a game. It will be one fun ride for everyone involved with the Bears, as 2024 will be one of the most memorable in franchise history.

