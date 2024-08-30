Chicago Bears: George McCaskey stresses patience this season while Caleb Williams makes rookie mistakes

Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey said at the league’s annual meeting last year that fans needed to exercise patience for the 2023 season. McCaskey has the same message for Bears fans ahead of the 2024 season.

The Bears are in a much different position than they were last year. The Bears upgraded their offensive weapons by adding Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and D’Andre Swift. The defense is expected to be one of the better units in the league.

However, the Bears have one wild card this season, Caleb Williams. The No. 1 pick will be expected to transform the franchise. But McCaskey isn’t pressuring Williams to be an MVP candidate in his rookie season.

George McCaskey said Caleb Williams will have growing pains

Via Patrick Finley with the Chicago Sun-Times, McCaskey said Williams will have growing pains this season:

“Caleb’s got a lot of support — a solid defense, good receivers, good offensive line, a good running game, tight ends. But I hope people will be patient. There are going to be growing pains. He’s going to make mistakes. That’s part of the learning process for any young quarterback.”

McCaskey: Chicago Bears fans need to be patient

Earlier this week, general manager Ryan Poles said Williams will need to learn to lean on his weapons on offense before he breaks out to become the “special” player the Bears know he can be. McCaskey had the same message for Williams:

“I understand the impatience; that’s to be expected, to a certain extent,” he said. “[Williams] can’t do it by himself. We’ve all seen some very talented quarterbacks who didn’t have the help around them and who struggled as a result.”

Can the Bears improve without making the playoffs?

Poles wants to see the Bears show improvement from last season, but he isn’t demanding the team make the playoffs this year. The Bears have the talent to make the playoffs this year if Williams can play competently. He shouldn’t have to be special like C.J. Stround was last year for the Houston Texans for the Bears to play extra games in January.

The Bears have given Williams enough help to be successful this season. Poles said he likes where the offensive line is at compared to the previous two years.

Williams flashed potential during the preseason. He also made some rookie mistakes.

Williams doesn’t appear to be the type of quarterback who wants to ease into the starting job this season. He’s not going to be patient about winning and making a push for the playoffs. Williams is too competitive, a trait that made him the Bears’ obvious No. 1 pick.

How can the fanbase help but be impatient?

