Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams disagrees with Justin Fields on sensitive topic

Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams is starting to warm up to playing quarterback in the NFL. He’s showing signs of positive development in each game, and the No. 1 pick had his best performance of the season in the Bears’ 36-10 blowout win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.

Caleb Williams is becoming a Chicago icon

Williams is also starting to warm up to the city of Chicago. He was recently asked about a topic that’s sensitive to the hearts of many people in the Windy City, and his answer could not be more different from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.

In February, Fields was asked who was the better basketball player between Lebron James and Michael Jordan. The former Bears’ first-round pick said he’d go with James. The answer was not well received by Chicago fans who love what Jordan did for the Bulls and the NBA.

Williams thinks championships make one the GOAT

Per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, Williams has a different take on the “GOAT” of the NBA. Williams is a fan of Jordan “because he wins.”

Caleb Williams reveals his official position on basketball GOAT: "Michael Jordan, because he wins." — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 9, 2024

Williams wants to win Super BowlS with the Chicago Bears

William spent two seasons of his three-year college career at USC, which happens to be in the same city where the Los Angeles Lakers play basketball, with James on the team. James doesn’t have as many titles as Jordan, who won six with the Bulls. However, James has won titles with three different franchises, an incredible feat in itself.

Williams values championships. His career goal is to best Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowls. It’s no wonder Williams would choose Jordan over James, especially while he’s the king in Chicago.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE