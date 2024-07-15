REPORT: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams admitted to violating NFLPA rules

Rookies are supposed to report to the start of Chicago Bears training camp on Tuesday. Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze have not signed their rookie deals. Williams is reportedly violating the NFL Players Association’s rules in the way he’s handling his contract negotiations.

Two Chicago Bears rookies have not been signed

As previously discussed on CCS, Williams, and Odunze practiced this spring without a contract in place, and there isn’t much for them to bargain with the Bears for:

There are only three things that the CBA allows rookies and front offices to haggle over in a rookie contract: how much of the signing bonus is paid now versus deferred, potential voiding of guarantees for policy infractions, and offset guarantees if a player is eventually released with money left on their contract.

Caleb Williams is not handling his contract negotiations

According to Colleen Kane with the Chicago Tribune, Williams provided an update on his negotiations with the Bears before he’s set to rejoin the team on Tuesday. He didn’t want to say much about it:

“I’m not handling that,” Williams said. “My lawyers and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there up top is handling that. That’s not my position that I’m handling.”

But he might have said too much.

Williams does not have an NFLPA agent representing him. The Bears have dealt with this type of situation before when they drafted linebacker Roquan Smith. However, Williams said the quiet part out loud.

Williams admitted to violating NFLPA rules

According to Mike Florio with NBC Sports, Williams admitted to violating NFLPA rules:

“The reality is that, because Williams doesn’t have an NFLPA-certified agent, he’s technically the one who should be handling it. His lawyers aren’t permitted, per NFL Players Association regulations, to negotiate on his behalf with the Bears. In past situations like this, the NFLPA hasn’t seemed to be bothered by the reality that it happens. The league has, in certain specific cases, reminded teams not to negotiate with anyone other than the player, when the player doesn’t have an NFLPA-certified agent.”

The NFL will likely let this infraction slide, but the league could take action against the Bears. The Bears had a similar situation in 2022 when reports surfaced that an unnamed representative for Smith called teams to inquire about a possible trade. The league didn’t take action then.

Still, the front office would do well not to poke the Bear.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE