Bears

Caleb Williams predicts of the Chicago Bears offense “We’re gonna be pretty damn good”

Daniel SoleskyBy 2 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears OTA Caleb Williams
May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the ball during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears wrapped up their three-day minicamp at Halas Hall on Thursday and with it come high expectations for the 2024 season led by new QB Caleb Williams.

The next time you see your 2024 Chicago Bears will be for the start of training camp up at Halas Hall.  The new look offense will be led by rookie QB Caleb Williams who is burgeoning with excitement about how good the offense will be.

The excitement surrounding your 2024 Chicago Bears is beginning to build and rightfully so considering the progress Williams is making.  It’s not only the progress Williams is showing it’s the chemistry with the multitude of weapons he has at his disposal.  Vested veterans DJ Moore and Keenan Allen will team with returning veterans Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett to boost the Chicago Bears offense to levels of talent never seen before in Chicago.

There is little doubt that the big plays made by first round pick WR Rome Odunze adds a dimension to the Bears offense not seen since Alshon Jeffery racked up over 1,400 yards and double-digit touchdowns over two years.

Odunze has the speed to win down the field to go with a 6-foot-3 215-pound frame.  What impressive though is how he’s already a master at subtle skills that will help him immediately in in the NFL.  Odunze has what you in scouting circles is known as late hands, that being he will run full speed and bring up his hands to catch the ball at only the last possible second.  This skill makes it hard for the DB to watch Odunze’s hands and then try to time when to reach to make a play on the football.  It’s a very well-developed skill that will help boost Caleb Williams’ rookie production eve more.

It’s clear that the Chicago Bears will be able to challenge the middle of the field with Moore and Allen, but having Odunze as the outside threat to balance out the entire scope of the passing game will as Williams stated make the offense “pretty damn good.”

I've written about the Chicago Bears for Bear Report magazine, and have been a featured columnist on Bleacher Report. I'll go toe to toe talking Bears with anyone.

