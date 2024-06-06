The Chicago Bears wrapped up their three-day minicamp at Halas Hall on Thursday and with it come high expectations for the 2024 season led by new QB Caleb Williams.

The next time you see your 2024 Chicago Bears will be for the start of training camp up at Halas Hall. The new look offense will be led by rookie QB Caleb Williams who is burgeoning with excitement about how good the offense will be.

Caleb Williams: "Right now, we’re working with our head down and we’re building. Just having that moment with myself – I do it every day – as I sit there and say, ‘We’re going to be pretty damn good.’ We just got to keep working, keep going." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) June 6, 2024

The excitement surrounding your 2024 Chicago Bears is beginning to build and rightfully so considering the progress Williams is making. It’s not only the progress Williams is showing it’s the chemistry with the multitude of weapons he has at his disposal. Vested veterans DJ Moore and Keenan Allen will team with returning veterans Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett to boost the Chicago Bears offense to levels of talent never seen before in Chicago.

There is little doubt that the big plays made by first round pick WR Rome Odunze adds a dimension to the Bears offense not seen since Alshon Jeffery racked up over 1,400 yards and double-digit touchdowns over two years.

Who’s a player that impressed head coach Matt Eberflus over this mini camp, rookie or vet? Rome Odunze. Both these top 10 selections for the #Bears keep getting rave reviews. The excitement is real. pic.twitter.com/LEeJtucSQq — Sky Kruse (@KruseSports_) June 6, 2024

Odunze has the speed to win down the field to go with a 6-foot-3 215-pound frame. What impressive though is how he’s already a master at subtle skills that will help him immediately in in the NFL. Odunze has what you in scouting circles is known as late hands, that being he will run full speed and bring up his hands to catch the ball at only the last possible second. This skill makes it hard for the DB to watch Odunze’s hands and then try to time when to reach to make a play on the football. It’s a very well-developed skill that will help boost Caleb Williams’ rookie production eve more.

“Late Hands” 🚨 I spoke on Rome Odunze having this elite trait, here is the most dramatic example you’ll find. Left: 88 Has his hands up damn near his entire route Right: Rome doesn’t put his hands up for the ball till the LAST second pic.twitter.com/QUGVFzHRyT — Sadeek 🪐 (@SadeekNextWave) May 10, 2024

It’s clear that the Chicago Bears will be able to challenge the middle of the field with Moore and Allen, but having Odunze as the outside threat to balance out the entire scope of the passing game will as Williams stated make the offense “pretty damn good.”

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE