Tennessee Titans HC talks about preparing to play Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is set to make his regular-season debut against the Tennessee Titans. Williams’ rookie season could be something of a wild card, as the talented USC product will have to navigate NFL defenses.

Caleb Williams has the Tennessee Titans’ respect

The Titans are challenged with being the first defense that will have to play Williams in the regular season. While Titans head coach Brian Callahan knows Williams is just a rookie, he said on Monday that the Bears quarterback has the Titans’ respect.

“He’s everything a No. 1 pick you would expect to be,” Callahan said, per Nick Suss of The Tennessean. “You have to treat him as such and treat him with that kind of respect. Obviously you have to earn that in this league. He’s got to do it in regular-season games. I just hope it isn’t in the first week.”

The Bears hope Williams will shine in the first week. Williams had a strong preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the preseason. He struggled in his second preseason appearance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bears’ offense went three-and-out on their first three possessions. Williams would end his day against the Bengals by capping off a touchdown drive with a seven-yard touchdown run.

That touchdown run is the last NFL tape Callahan has on Williams before Titans Week 1 matchup with the Bears.

Brian Callahan is a fan of Williams’ career at USC

Callahan is a fan of Williams because of the tape he saw of the Heisman winner at USC.

“I’m a huge fan of Caleb Williams and what he did at USC,” Callahan said. “I’ve watched him over the years. Really dynamic player. It’s really fun as a fan of quarterbacks to watch him play.”

It’s fair to say Callahan won’t have fun watching Williams play if the Bears offense is clicking on Sunday.

