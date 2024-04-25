Caleb Williams is officially the quarterback of the Chicago Bears

The Bears drafting Caleb Williams has been a near certainty for many months. Now, it can officially go into the NFL history books. The Chicago Bears selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. The Bears got their guy and have the quarterback of the future. All thanks to the desperation of the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

Just over a year ago, Ryan Poles pulled off the trade of the decade, fleecing the Panthers out of their 2024 first-round pick and receiver DJ Moore. That put the Bears in a position to get their pick of the quarterback class of 2024.

This marks the third time in eight years that the Chicago Bears have drafted a quarterback in the first round (Trubisky 2017, Fields 2021, Williams 2024).

This is also the first time the Chicago Bears have selected a player No.1 overall since Oklahoma A&M halfback Bob Fenimore in 1947.

Analysis

Here is a brief breakdown of Caleb Williams game from NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein:

“Williams’ play is highlighted by rare escapability paired with the talent to exploit defenses once the play breaks down. He’s not tall, but he is well-built, with an arm to challenge defenses across the field. He can be a high-impact playmaker on the go or an effective pocket passer when he allows himself to trust his eyes on second and third reads. He can improve his accuracy and placement on intermediate and deep throws, but he’s unlikely to be known for pinpoint accuracy. It is admirable that he looks to keep his eyes up and make throws outside the pocket, but he’ll make things easier on himself early in his pro career by becoming a more decisive scrambler to move the sticks and carry on to the next set of downs. Williams is tremendously talented but often bites off too much responsibility and plays off-schedule. He has a good chance to hit new heights with a surrounding cast he trusts, but greater self-discipline and a well-structured offense might be needed to help him become a quarterback who can elevate a franchise to championship contention.”

Caleb Williams USC Highlights

Whether this is the first time investigating Williams or a refresher is needed, below is a ten-minute highlight tape from Caleb Williams last two college seasons at USC.

Breakdown of the Williams pick

In the months leading up to this years NFL draft, Caleb Williams quickly became the obvious number one pick. First things first, currently, Williams is NOT Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes. But those two players are the closest comparison when it comes to play style. It is bold to compare a rookie to two of the all-time greats, but the tape shows thought provoking similarities.

For reference, Lance Zierlein picked Kyler Murray as the draft comp for Caleb Williams. When looking at the whole body of work, this might be a more accurate comparison.

Williams has elite accuracy and arm strength. His ability to escape pressure and improvise as a play breaks down is arguably his greatest strength. His athleticism is nothing to be scoffed at either. Williams is a shifty runner who can gash defense that don’t put a QB spy him.

Williams does tend to look for the big play instead of just getting the ball out. That might be his biggest weakness. However, most of that type of play was out of necessity in 2023 at USC. USC was poor on many fronts, and Williams was trying to make up for those flaws.

The Chicago Bears have always struggled to developing and drafting QBs. This narrative might be the most exhausting one in the NFL, it gets reiterated every week. Williams has a chance to change that, and all things considered, its not impossible to do.

In order for Williams to be the Bears single season yards leader is surpass Erik Kramer. Kramer threw for 3,838 yards in 1995. Williams passes for 3,839 yards and he owns the record.

Williams has an even better shot at breaking the franchises single season rookie passing yards record. The rookie passing yards record currently belongs to Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky passed for 2,193 yards in 2017. That averages out to 182 yards per game.

Caleb Williams has a great chance to have the best season a rookie Bears QB has ever had. He will have the help to do it too.

A brand new offensive coordinator with a modern scheme. A revamped wide receiver suite and running back room leaves Williams with more to work with than Justin Fields and Mitch Trubisky had.

Not to mention a defense that emerged as a top five unit in the second half of the 2023 NFL season. Ideally, a defense that added more than it lost will help Williams avoid needing to make comebacks on a weekly basis.

Welcome to Chicago Caleb!

