Report: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams ‘grabbed’ and ‘shoved’ teammate during practice

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams
May 10, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams during a press conference before Chicago Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears defense isn’t allowed to lay a finger on Caleb Williams during practice at training camp. However, the rookie quarterback sporting an orange jersey put his hands on a defender he was irate with during Friday’s practice.

Tempers tend to flare in the heat of July when the pads come on for practice. The Bears got into a skirmish on Friday, the first day of padded practice.

A Chicago Bears defender apologized Thursday

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The incident came one day after defensive end Montez Sweat apologized to Williams for touching him when stripping the ball out of the quarterback’s hands during the 11-on-11 period. The Bears’ defense is learning a lesson that the rules aren’t applied fairly in the NFL.

Caleb Williams shoved a teammate

NFL: Chicago Bears OTA
May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs on the field during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

According to Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Williams became physical with a defensive lineman who was involved in a shoving match with tight end Gerald Everett:

 

The pushing and shoving didn’t stop between tight end Gerald Everett and defensive ends DeMarcus Walker and Montez Sweat until Caleb Williams stepped in.

That’s right, the rookie quarterback — the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft — stepped in.

He grabbed Walker and shoved him in the middle of the team period on Friday.

Following practice, Walker told the media he wasn’t bothered by Williams’ push. He said he was proud of how the rookie quarterback is handling himself during training camp.

Ryan Bates: We can’t have that

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates (71) stretches prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Interior offensive lineman Ryan Bates was more conflicted about Williams’ decision to step into the fight:

“That’s my quarterback,” center/guard Ryan Bates said. “I love that. I love that mentality. He’s got to be smarter, though, because we can’t have that. God forbid anything happens. But I love when he stepped in there and got in the middle of it. That’s who he is. He’s a chippy guy. He wants to get in there. He wants to compete.”

Williams has plenty of growing to do in the NFL. The 22-year-old might think twice about hitting a defense lineman once they’re able to tackle him on game day.

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics.

