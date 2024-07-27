Report: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams ‘grabbed’ and ‘shoved’ teammate during practice

The Chicago Bears defense isn’t allowed to lay a finger on Caleb Williams during practice at training camp. However, the rookie quarterback sporting an orange jersey put his hands on a defender he was irate with during Friday’s practice.

Tempers tend to flare in the heat of July when the pads come on for practice. The Bears got into a skirmish on Friday, the first day of padded practice.

A Chicago Bears defender apologized Thursday

The incident came one day after defensive end Montez Sweat apologized to Williams for touching him when stripping the ball out of the quarterback’s hands during the 11-on-11 period. The Bears’ defense is learning a lesson that the rules aren’t applied fairly in the NFL.

Caleb Williams shoved a teammate

According to Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Williams became physical with a defensive lineman who was involved in a shoving match with tight end Gerald Everett:

The pushing and shoving didn’t stop between tight end Gerald Everett and defensive ends DeMarcus Walker and Montez Sweat until Caleb Williams stepped in. That’s right, the rookie quarterback — the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft — stepped in. He grabbed Walker and shoved him in the middle of the team period on Friday.

Following practice, Walker told the media he wasn’t bothered by Williams’ push. He said he was proud of how the rookie quarterback is handling himself during training camp.

Ryan Bates: We can’t have that

Interior offensive lineman Ryan Bates was more conflicted about Williams’ decision to step into the fight:

“That’s my quarterback,” center/guard Ryan Bates said. “I love that. I love that mentality. He’s got to be smarter, though, because we can’t have that. God forbid anything happens. But I love when he stepped in there and got in the middle of it. That’s who he is. He’s a chippy guy. He wants to get in there. He wants to compete.”

Williams has plenty of growing to do in the NFL. The 22-year-old might think twice about hitting a defense lineman once they’re able to tackle him on game day.

