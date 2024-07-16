BREAKING: Caleb Williams inks eye-popping signing bonus from Chicago Bears

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears finalized their deals with rookies Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams. The Bears forked over a pretty penny to sign their two top-ten picks ahead of training camp. Williams’s rookie deal was significantly higher than the 2023 No. 1 pick, Bryce Young.

The Bears signed Odunze to a four-year deal (with a fifth-year option) worth $22 million earlier on Tuesday. His signing bonus was $13.3 million. Williams’ deal dwarfed that by a considerable sum.

Caleb Williams is making close to $40 million over four seasons

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Bears are handing their No. 1 pick nearly $40 million over four years to play quarterback in Chicago:

The #Bears and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams have agreed to terms on his new contract, sources say. He gets a slotted 4-year, $39.49M fully guaranteed deal with a $25.5M signing bonus.

Williams’ contract is significantly higher than Bryce Young

Young signed a four-year deal worth $37.95 million last year, $24.6 million of which was his signing bonus. Willians is set to make about $1.5 million more than Young in his first four seasons and received nearly $900,000 more in his signing bonus.

Williams did a pretty good job negotiating his deal with the Bears—if he negotiated anything with them at all.

