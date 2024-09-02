Caleb Williams named a team captain in his rookie season by teammates

After Caleb Williams was drafted first overall by the Chicago Bears in this year’s draft, there were some in the media that questioned Williams’ leadership. Today, the Bears put that silly debate to rest when they named the team captains for the 2024 season. Caleb Willliams was among the eight captains chosen by the players, further proving that the Bears’ locker room has given Williams their full support.

The fact that Williams, 22, was selected for this honorable accolade is no small detail. The Bears have never had a rookie serve as a season-long captain since the team began selecting captains in 2007, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

Chicago Bears captains doubled from last season.

Aside from Williams, there are seven more Bears captains that were chosen. These include wide receiver D.J. Moore, tight ends Cole Kmet and Marcedes Lewis, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, and safety Kevin Byard III. The Bears doubled their captains from last year’s four, with both D.J. Moore and Tremaine Edmunds being named captain for the second consecutive season. Head coach Matt Eberflus announced the captains during this morning’s press conference.

“I know it’s a larger group than we’re used to, but we have a bigger group of leadership now than we’ve had these couple years under our belt,” Eberflus said. “And now we got this third year going so I really feel strong about those guys, and they know the first rule of leadership is leading themselves and being the example we want to see in terms of work ethic, in terms of leadership, in terms of standing up when you have to speak. But mostly lead by your actions.”

Being a leader as a rookie quarterback can be a difficult task for some. But Williams has been vocal from the day he arrived about his confidence and his desire to get better. This is a guy who, before he was even drafted, said his goal was chasing Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl victories. This is the kind of dialogue you want out of your franchise quarterback. The Bears’ locker room obviously believes in Williams, and that’s all that matters.

