Last week Caleb Williams threw for over 300 yards for the second time this season, that was the first time a rookie QB has thrown for over 300 yards in two games in Bears history.

Caleb Williams continues to impress, a week after his second 300 yard passing game, he threw for four touchdowns, the first time that’s happened for a Chicago Bears rookie QB since 1999 when Cade McNown did it.

The Chicago Bears piled onto the Jacksonville Jaguars racking their second consecutive game where they scored 35 or more points since 2013.

This is the first time since 2013 the Bears have scored at least 35 points in back-to-back games. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 13, 2024

Caleb Williams’ 4 touchdowns also came with a 79.3 completion percentage yet another rookie record for him. Williams now is clearly ahead of Jayden Daniels for offensive rookie of the year honors. Williams is clearly winning games for the Chicago Bears whereas Daniels is managing the game for the Washington Commanders.

Jayden Daniels is last in the NFL in passing touchdowns, and Williams now moves his total up to nine touchdown throws on the season. Yet for some reason Mike Greenberg of ESPN, (a notoriously huge Justin Fields supporter who was critical of the Chicago Bears for letting Justin Fields go) is pushing Jayden Daniels as the ROTY front runner who can move himself into the MVP front runner with a win over the Ravens today.

Meanwhile Williams keeps plugging away with both Chicago Bears rookie records and NFL rookie records. Behind Williams’ four touchdown performance today the Bears move to 4-2 on the season.

It’s beyond baffling that ESPN can allow for one man to control such a wrongheaded narrative about the race for offensive rookie of the year. Williams is clearly the front runner because he is doing more for his team. It’s as if the Bears know what is pushing the narrative as they called some QB runs getting Caleb 56 yards rushing on the day today.

The Bears will head into their bye week with huge momentum and the rookie of the year race will likely be decided in two weeks with Williams facing off with Jayden Daniels as the Bears face the Commanders in week 8.

