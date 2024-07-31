Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams news sends ticket prices in free fall for HOF Game

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams
Jun 5, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up during the team's minicamp at Halas Hall.

The Chicago Bears played ball with the NFL during the draft when general manager Ryan Poles waited several minutes before announcing they were selecting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. However, the Bears aren’t cooperating with the league regarding Williams’ first exhibition opportunity, and prices for tickets to the Hall of Fame Game are in free fall.

Matt Eberflus announced Caleb Williams would sit

NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

On Tuesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced he would sit Williams and the rest of the Bears starters for their matchup against the Houston Texans on Thursday night. The move didn’t come as a surprise, as the Texans plan to keep their starters sidelined for the extra preseason game.

Many NFL fans would have been drawn in to see Williams take his first preseason snaps as a professional athlete. Eberflus’ decision to sit Williams will hurt TV ratings.

Tickets to watch the Chicago Bears on Thursday night plummet

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox
May 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams smiles as he attends a game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field.

 

According to data collected by TickPick, news that Tyson Bagent would be the starting quarterback for the Bears against the Texans sent ticket prices plummeting. Following Eberflus’ announcement, the “get-in” price went from $55 to $8—an 85-percent price drop. The prices are all-in, as TikPick does not add buyer fees.

The average price of a ticket to Thursday night’s game is $119, much cheaper than last year’s average ticket to watch the New York Jets play the Cleveland Browns, which was $207. That game was hyped up after the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers in the last offseason, although the Jets did not suit up Rodgers for the exhibition match.

NFL: Chicago Bears OTA
May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs on the field during organized team activities at Halas Hall.

