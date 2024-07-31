Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams news sends ticket prices in free fall for HOF Game

The Chicago Bears played ball with the NFL during the draft when general manager Ryan Poles waited several minutes before announcing they were selecting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. However, the Bears aren’t cooperating with the league regarding Williams’ first exhibition opportunity, and prices for tickets to the Hall of Fame Game are in free fall.

Matt Eberflus announced Caleb Williams would sit

On Tuesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced he would sit Williams and the rest of the Bears starters for their matchup against the Houston Texans on Thursday night. The move didn’t come as a surprise, as the Texans plan to keep their starters sidelined for the extra preseason game.

Many NFL fans would have been drawn in to see Williams take his first preseason snaps as a professional athlete. Eberflus’ decision to sit Williams will hurt TV ratings.

Tickets to watch the Chicago Bears on Thursday night plummet

According to data collected by TickPick, news that Tyson Bagent would be the starting quarterback for the Bears against the Texans sent ticket prices plummeting. Following Eberflus’ announcement, the “get-in” price went from $55 to $8—an 85-percent price drop. The prices are all-in, as TikPick does not add buyer fees.

The average price of a ticket to Thursday night’s game is $119, much cheaper than last year’s average ticket to watch the New York Jets play the Cleveland Browns, which was $207. That game was hyped up after the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers in the last offseason, although the Jets did not suit up Rodgers for the exhibition match.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE