Patrick Mahomes is not on Caleb Williams’ list of top two QBs

Caleb Williams is making headlines once again. This time it is for critiquing the NFL’s top 100 players list.

The list is compiled by receiving votes from NFL players. Williams did not agree with the rankings, especially when it came to quarterbacks.

Kay Adams asked Williams who his top QB in the league is. Williams gave praise to former Lion and current Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Caleb Williams even went so far as to say that Stafford is a top-two QB in the NFL right now. His number one QB, was Aaron Rodgers.

“When he (Matthew Stafford) played for Detroit, I enjoyed watching him but I was younger and I didn’t really understand, then I got older and older and then I started to understand his game, he’s unbelievable. There is a couple of plays where he’ll get a play-action, and he has the backer on a string he wants the backer to go here, he’ll go there and he will throw it right behind his head at the perfect touch, perfect velocity. He’s unbelievable, I don’t know how, I think he was 46 right, on the top 100? 56 on the top 100, it was something unbelievable that he shouldn’t have been. I don’t think I can name three quarterbacks that play the position better than Matthew Stafford, obviously playing right now. Aaron Rodgers right now in the game is my number one QB. Matthew is top 2 in the league. He’s top two in the league, I give him respect, I watch his game, I try and mimic things and get after it.” – Caleb Williams

The full clip of Caleb Williams talking about Matthew Stafford can be watched below.

Caleb Williams says Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford are his top two quarterbacks in the NFL right now. He talks in depth here about how special Stafford is… (🎥 @UpAndAdamsShow)pic.twitter.com/ViusTBR6kF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 8, 2024

Takeaways

Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers are both great quarterbacks. When they play their best, few can duel them. Both QBs have extremely high levels of football IQ.

There is an argument to be made for Stafford and Rodgers as the leagues best at this point in their career. Williams does have some good points. From an accuracy perspective, Stafford and Rodgers are easily two of the best QBs. Their touch and tight window throws are some of the best in NFL history.

However, there are a few QBs currently playing that can go toe to toe with them. Especially in a discussion of skill or impact.

Patrick Mahomes has three Superbowl championships, three Superbowl MVP awards, two NFL MVP awards and was labeled offensive player of the year once. Williams not naming Mahomes as one of the best QBs in the league is a bit odd.

During their conversation, Kay Adams reasonably mentions Josh Allen. Adams seems surprised that Williams does not consider Allen one of the top two QBs in the NFL, for good reason.

Plain and simple, Josh Allen is always a scoring threat. Allen has elite arm strength that can pressure any defense into playing deep coverage. Allen is also one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL, behind only Lamar Jackson.

Josh Allen has helped the Bills reach the playoffs every season starting in 2019. Buffalo reached the conference championship in 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are a big reason why Josh Allen has not appeared in a Superbowl.

Caleb Williams choice to leave Mahomes out of his top two best QBs is an interesting one.

Perhaps this is a tactical decision by Caleb Williams. The Bears do play Matthew Stafford and the Rams this season. By talking about how much he looks up to Stafford, he creating a narrative about playing one of his most respected QBs. Beating the Rams and Stafford would be big for Williams. Stafford is the first truly “elite” quarterback he will have to face. Beating him in a duel would be big, and maybe that is what Caleb Williams is playing into here.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE