WATCH: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams delivers dot to Tyler Scott for touchdown

On the first day of their padded practice, the Chicago Bears offense started slowly on Friday. Then rookie Caleb Williams responded with a dot to second-year wide receiver Tyler Scott for a touchdown against the defense during a two-minute drill.

The Chicago Bears have a dangerous connection brewing

The Williams-to-Scott connection has been noticeable at the start of the training camp. The Bears drafted Scott with the hope the speedy receiver could be a deep threat for the offense. Scott was underutilized last year in the Justin Fields/Luke Getsy offense. He’s been targeted numerous times in the Shane Waldon/Williams offense.

Caleb Williams was off to a slow start on Friday

Per Gregg Braggs with CHGO Bears, Williams and the offense were off to a poor start on Friday morning. Problems that surfaced during spring OTAs were seen during the first few series of the 11-on-11 drill. Williams couldn’t get the cadence right. The Bears offense was called for numerous penalties. Williams had several inaccurate passes.

Williams threw a dot to Tyler Scott

Williams did have one great play during the two-minute drill. He scrambled to his right and threw a deep ball to Scott for a touchdown to win the drill. Per Chicago Football Connection:

Caleb Williams rolls out and hits Tyler Scott deep for a TD to win the 2 minute drill for the offense! pic.twitter.com/bIrrhzpltN — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) July 26, 2024

The offense has had difficulty winning in the two-minute drill for most of training camp. It’s a good sign that the Bears offense is starting to make positive plays like this during the team period. Hopefully, Williams will gain confidence after the completion.

