Caleb Williams vs Jayden Daniels flexed to late afternoon in week 8

The Bears’ week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders has been flexed to the late afternoon time slot, the NFL announced Tuesday. The contest, originally slated for 1 p.m. ET, is now set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET (3:25 p.m. CT).

Though it is a road game, Caleb Williams should feel at home given he was born and raised in Washington D.C., and became a top-rated recruit coming out of Gonzaga College High School.

It is expected that Tracy Wolfson will report from the sidelines while Tony Romo and Jim Nantz call the game from the booth for CBS.

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears look to pick up their first road win of the season (not including London), against the NFC East-leading Commanders led by Jayden Daniels. With eight combined victories through the first six weeks, the stage is set for a highly anticipated matchup between the top two draft picks. Caleb Williams versus Jayden Daniels. Number one versus number two. Heisman versus Heisman.

Hit ‘em with the flex 💪: The NFL is flexing Week 8 Bears at Commanders from 1 pm ET to 4:25. No. 1 pick Caleb Williams vs. No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels will be seen by a national audience on CBS. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 15, 2024

Jayden Daniels has shown incredible accuracy, racking up 1,404 passing yards with a league-leading 75.3% completion rate. Daniels has logged six touchdowns to two interceptions through his first six games, and has added four more scores on the ground.

While Caleb Williams has nine touchdowns to five interceptions on the season so far, he has thrown for seven scores to just one interception throughout the last three games. The Bears have scored at least 35 points in back-to-back games for the first time in more than a decade, last doing so in 45-28 and 35-31 victories over the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns respectively, in December of 2013.

The 4-2 Bears head into their week 7 bye after putting together a three game winning streak. Washington had won four in a row before a one-score loss to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in week 6, but they look to get back in the win column against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.

Both teams look to continue their exceptional early success, but the overwhelming essence of this game remains: Caleb Williams versus Jayden Daniels.

