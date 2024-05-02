Ryan Poles shares his and his team’s thought process behind Caleb Williams

During this year’s NFL offseason, there were many questions surrounding the new Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. But despite the constant talk of red flags from the media, Ryan Poles was confident that the USC quarterback was their guy.

The Bears GM made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show and talked about how they determined Caleb Williams was their guy. Poles then explained that the more they got to work with Williams, the clearer it became they would take him with the first overall pick in the draft

"As we spent more time with Caleb Williams it became clearer and clearer that he was gonna be our Quarterback.. All the boxes were checked and we didn't care about what other people had to say" Ryan Poles #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/6fNreCrlrx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 1, 2024

It could be argued that the Chicago Bears had the best offseason of any team. Acquiring talented veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, and talented young receiver Rome Odunze through draft. Caleb Williams will be stepping into an ideal situation and will surrounded by weapons. The only question mark in the offense is the offensive line, but Williams’s many options should make up for the Bear’s sup-par offensive line.

Chicago Bears decided not to build around Justin Fields the way they built around Caleb Williams

The arrival of Caleb Williams means the Bears will probably have their most hyped prospect ever. Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears chose to move on from Justin Fields and went all in on Williams. Many believe the Bears were much more focused on building around Fields, and never gave him a fair chance to succeed.

Unfortunately for Justin Fields though he may deserve to feel a bit of frustration. But for the Bears, their best decision was to move on from Fields and build around Caleb Williams. The roster has significantly improved over the offseason and there’s no arguing Williams will have a better set of weapons compared to Fields. Some of the Chicago Bears faithful still believed in Fields to the bitter end. But now they will have to settle for one of the most hyped quarterback prospects ever.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE