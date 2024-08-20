Chicago Bears treating rookie QB Caleb Williams like Patrick Mahomes for Kansas City Chiefs Game

The Chicago Bears think rookie Caleb Williams has had enough live-action game reps this preseason for him to be ready for the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Head coach Matt Eberflus announced on Tuesday the Bears would give Williams the same treatment the Kansas City Chiefs are giving two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The Bears will rest Williams and most of the Bears starters. Eberflus suggested the Bears might play a few starters against the Chiefs, but he did not specify who that might be.

The Kansas City Chiefs plan to rest Patrick Mahomes

On Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that Kansas City would rest their starters against the Bears on Thursday night. It’s not atypical for NFL teams to rest their starters for the third and final preseason game. Still, the Bears are atypical this season after naming a rookie quarterback the team’s starter before rookie minicamp began.

The Chicago Bears offered Caleb Williams one real preseason look

The Bears plan to start Williams against the Titans in Week 1 after having made just two starts in the preseason. The Bears chose to sit Williams and the starters for the Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans.

The Bears chose to play Williams against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. The Bengals rested their starters for the game after their joint practice with the Bears last Thursday. Williams’ only look against a live defense’s first team in a preseason game was against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bears will find out if they gave Williams enough preparation for the regular season when he next plays in a game on Sept. 8.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE