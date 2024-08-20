Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears treating rookie QB Caleb Williams like Patrick Mahomes for Kansas City Chiefs Game

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Caleb Williams Chicago Bears
Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) on the sidelines in the second quarter of a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears think rookie Caleb Williams has had enough live-action game reps this preseason for him to be ready for the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Head coach Matt Eberflus announced on Tuesday the Bears would give Williams the same treatment the Kansas City Chiefs are giving two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The Bears will rest Williams and most of the Bears starters. Eberflus suggested the Bears might play a few starters against the Chiefs, but he did not specify who that might be.

The Kansas City Chiefs plan to rest Patrick Mahomes

Syndication: Florida Times Union
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks at instant replay on the video screen during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

On Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that Kansas City would rest their starters against the Bears on Thursday night. It’s not atypical for NFL teams to rest their starters for the third and final preseason game. Still, the Bears are atypical this season after naming a rookie quarterback the team’s starter before rookie minicamp began.

The Chicago Bears offered Caleb Williams one real preseason look

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Bears plan to start Williams against the Titans in Week 1 after having made just two starts in the preseason. The Bears chose to sit Williams and the starters for the Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans.

The Bears chose to play Williams against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. The Bengals rested their starters for the game after their joint practice with the Bears last Thursday. Williams’ only look against a live defense’s first team in a preseason game was against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bears will find out if they gave Williams enough preparation for the regular season when he next plays in a game on Sept. 8.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills
Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on the sidelines in the third quarter of a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

 

1bAPO 7e 400x400

