REPORT: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams is so good former HS coach took off his wedding ring for him

New Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has such a strong arm he forced his high school coach to reconsider wearing his wedding ring at practices. The Bears recently selected Williams with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Bears fans have highlights of Williams to watch until training camp videos surface later this summer. But rest assured, the Bears are set to have an exceptional quarterback under center this season.

Caleb Williams broke his high school coach’s wedding ring

According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, Williams threw a pass so hard at a high school practice that it split his coach Danny Schaechter’s ring in half. Schaechter had blood dripping from his hand where the ring cut into him:

“I’m like, ‘What the heck did I do?’ And then I realized, ‘Oh crap — my wedding ring is split in half,'” Schaechter said.

Danny Schaechter changed his practice routine due to the Chicago Bears QB

Schaechter had his ring repaired following the incident. After frustrating his wife with news of the broken ring, Schaechter learned his lesson about wearing jewelry around future NFL prospects. Schaechter takes his wedding ring off at practices so he doesn’t have a repeat incident:

When the OC relayed the story to his wife, her anger quickly turned to disbelief over the velocity of the throw that came from a 16-year-old sophomore’s arm. After getting his ring soldered back together, Schaechter began to loop the gold band onto a chain around his neck before he stepped on the field. “Because of Caleb, I take my wedding ring off anytime I’m going to go do some football stuff,” Schaechter said. “I don’t want anybody to break my wedding ring, but he was the only one who actually did it.”

Kelly Eberflus chose Matt Eberflus’ hairstyle for this offseason. One has to wonder if she’ll be okay if Matt takes off his ring before catching a pass from Williams.

