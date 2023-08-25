Can the Philadelphia Eagles Win the Super Bowl in 2024?

Many pundits have described the recent NFL draft as the “Howie Roseman Invitational”, thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles general manager’s astute tactics and hoovering up of some of the best prospects in the game. There’s a strong argument to say that the Eagles won the draft and caught other franchises napping.

Thanks to Philadelphia having strengthened massively in the off-season, there’s now a great chance that they can go all the way this season and win the Super Bowl. Some believe that they can even claim their second ever title, seven years since they last won the ultimate prize in the sport.

Why are the Eagles Expected to Reach the Super Bowl?

Before a ball’s kicked in the NFL season, experts can get a good idea of who’s in with a chance of going all the way in the season ahead. This is usually based on past performances and how well a side’s been managed in the off season. Pundits and sportsbooks alike are predicting big things for the Eagles this time out. In fact, according to the NFL Season Predictions for 2023-24, the Philadelphia outfit are among the top favorites to win the Super Bowl. Anyone looking for more information can find other predictions about how the season will go, including analysis of tactics in preseason games.

The Eagles had an amazing season last term. They won the Divisional playoffs and the NFC Championship and made it to Super Bowl LVII. That match was an incredibly close affair, and they narrowly missed out on the ultimate honors to Kansas City Chiefs. That same side could easily go again this season, and the core squad has cleverly been added to in the recent draft. That’s why early predictions favor the Lincoln Financial Field-based franchise. Certainly, with Roseman at the helm, anything is possible.

Who Did the Eagles Swoop for in the Draft?

The Eagles brought in several players who could easily make an instant impact in the 2023 season. Roseman initially traded positions to ensure that his side got the number nine pick overall, and this enabled him to pick up the highly rated Jalen Carter. The 22-year-old defensive tackle was a unanimous All-American in 2022, when he also helped Georgia Bulldogs win the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. The player has already impressed his new teammates, who have likened him to a bigger Geno Atkins.

Aside from the marquee pick of Carter, Roseman also managed to secure some incredible deals that shocked everyone. Nolan Smith was a much-hyped player going into the draft, and the Eagles managed to bag his signature at number 30. The 22-year-old linebacker was another star of the Bulldogs last term, and will be happy to link up with Carter once again.

In terms of what we know and how the Eagles performed in the draft, it’s hard to doubt that they will go all the way again this term. They could easily make it to the Super Bowl and, this time, win it.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE