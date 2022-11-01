Carolina Panthers sign former Bears linebacker to practice squad

A former Bears LB is now with the Carolina Panthers

The Chicago Bears made a big move at the linebacker position yesterday. The Bears traded away an All-Pro linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens for an aging linebacker and a couple of draft picks. Other NFL teams were also looking to add a linebacker to their roster Tuesday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Carolina Panthers added former Bears linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe to their practice squad Tuesday. Iyiegbuniwe was drafted by the Bears in the fourth-round of the 2918 draft. The Western Kentucky product never started but appeared in 58 games for the Bears.

Iyiegbuniwe was credited with one forced fumble and 29 combined tackles during his time with the Bears. He was with the Bears until teh 2021 season and has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks before joining the Panthers. He has yet to get regular season playing time since leaving the Bears.

