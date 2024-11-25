Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Chicago Bears coach explains why wasting a timeout to challenge a big play was smart

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is historically bad at throwing the challenge flag.

In his three years with the Bears, Eberflus has challenged a call nine times. He’s won two challenges. He’s 0-4 on challenges in 2024.

On Sunday, the Bears challenged a 69-yard reception in the third quarter by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison. Eberflus thought the second-year receiver might have stepped out of bounds after the catch.

The Chicago Bears lost a challenge

NFL: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

However, replay clearly showed Addison stayed in bounds before eventually being tackled by safety Kevin Byard at the Chicago eight-yard line. The Bears’ defense would wind up holding the Vikings to a field goal.

The lost timeout hurt the Bears later in the second half, especially when Eberflus miscommunicated his plans to go for a fourth-down conversion on Chicago’s next possession.

With his special teams unit out on the field with the offense, quarterback Caleb Williams and Eberflus chose not to burn a second timeout early in the third quarter. Williams had to rush to get a snap off and the Bears turned the ball over on downs.

Matt Eberflus: It’s always warrants risking a timeout on a big play

NFL: Chicago Bears Keenan Allen
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On Monday, Eberflus was asked why he chose to throw the challenge flag. Eberflus thinks it’s wise to challenge any long play.

“First of all, I threw the challenge flag because it was an explosive (play), it’s 69 yards,” Eberflus said. “But when that’s an explosive there we want to make sure we throw that flag…It always warrants a challenge when you have that big of a gain.”

Always?

It would have made more sense for Eberflus to say he thought his defense needed a timeout after giving up nearly 70 yards and thought he had nothing to lose by challenging. Regardless, big plays don’t always warrant reviews, because timeouts are precious.

NFL: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Montez Sweat
May 23, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus speaks during organized team activities at Halas Hall Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, Athlon Sports, ChiCitySports, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply