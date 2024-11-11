Chicago Bears coach announces changes are coming

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus addressed the media on Monday following the team’s third loss in a row coming after a bye week. Eberflus stood by his coaching staff and against his locker room after the Bears’ heartbreaking 18-15 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

Eberflus defended offensive coordinator Shane Waldron following the Bears’ 29-9 blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. However, pressure (inside the locker room and outside) appears to be reaching the third-year head coach, as Eberflus said on Sunday that he would look at doing anything to help the Bears win, including finding a new offensive play caller before Chicago’s game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.

The Chicago Bears are keeping Caleb Williams as QB1

During his press conference on Monday, Eberflus revealed one change that won’t happen this week. The Bears plan to keep rookie quarterback Caleb Williams as the team’s starting quarterback in Week 11. (ESPN‘s Adam Schefter suggested Monday morning that the Bears would discuss potentially benching Williams.)

Williams has struggled since the bye, throwing no touchdowns (or interceptions). He went 16-of-30 for 120 yards in the Bears’ 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Matt Eberflus: Announcements are coming

Per Kevin FIshbain of The Athletic, Eberflus announced that announcements on changes would be coming later this week.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus: “There will be changes, adjustments being made. I’m not going to disclose those right now. I’m not at that point in the process.”

Eberflus is now 14-29 in three seasons as the head coach of the Bears. He has to walk a fine line with any decision he makes this week.

Frankly, canning Waldron after nine games isn’t a good look for a CEO head coach who had to replace Luke Getsy for performance reasons months ago. Any indictment of Williams or Waldron is an indictment of Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles for their competency to put a team together.

