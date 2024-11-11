Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Chicago Bears coach announces changes are coming

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus addressed the media on Monday following the team’s third loss in a row coming after a bye week. Eberflus stood by his coaching staff and against his locker room after the Bears’ heartbreaking 18-15 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

Eberflus defended offensive coordinator Shane Waldron following the Bears’ 29-9 blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. However, pressure (inside the locker room and outside) appears to be reaching the third-year head coach, as Eberflus said on Sunday that he would look at doing anything to help the Bears win, including finding a new offensive play caller before Chicago’s game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.

The Chicago Bears are keeping Caleb Williams as QB1

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) enters the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

 

During his press conference on Monday, Eberflus revealed one change that won’t happen this week. The Bears plan to keep rookie quarterback Caleb Williams as the team’s starting quarterback in Week 11. (ESPN‘s Adam Schefter suggested Monday morning that the Bears would discuss potentially benching Williams.)

Williams has struggled since the bye, throwing no touchdowns (or interceptions). He went 16-of-30 for 120 yards in the Bears’ 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Matt Eberflus: Announcements are coming

NFL: London Games Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus watches from the sidelines against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Per Kevin FIshbain of The Athletic, Eberflus announced that announcements on changes would be coming later this week.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus: “There will be changes, adjustments being made. I’m not going to disclose those right now. I’m not at that point in the process.”

Eberflus is now 14-29 in three seasons as the head coach of the Bears. He has to walk a fine line with any decision he makes this week.

Frankly, canning Waldron after nine games isn’t a good look for a CEO head coach who had to replace Luke Getsy for performance reasons months ago. Any indictment of Williams or Waldron is an indictment of Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles for their competency to put a team together.

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles plays catch on the sideline before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, Athlon Sports, ChiCitySports, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply