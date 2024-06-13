Chicago Bears: Disastrous Chargers’ OTAs show Jim Harbaugh appears to have lost Keenan Allen trade

Drop. Drop. Drop. Drop. Drop. Drop. That’s not the sound of a leaky faucet; that’s the look of the Los Angeles Chargers offense following their trade with the Chicago Bears this offseason. New head coach Jim Harbaugh traded Keenan Allen to save money on their salary cap.

Keenan Allen was surprised the Chargers traded him

Allen was stunned after learning the Chargers wanted to trade him this offseason. He spent his entire 11-year career with the Chargers before Harbaugh shipped him to the Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick. He wanted to stay with the Chargers for the rest of his career.

During the annual league meeting, Harbaugh rubbed salt in Allen’s wound, asking cryptically who had it better after the trade:

“It’s the business part of it, and everybody does what’s in their best interest,” Harbaugh said. “And Keenan, I mean, [you] make $23 million a year and play in Chicago, you know, who’s got it better?”

Allen wasn’t the only elite wide receiver the Chargers lost this offseason. In March, the cash-strapped Chargers released their 2017 first-round pick, Mike Williams. Williams would sign with the New York Jets to team up with Aaron Rodgers for the upcoming season.

The Chargers spent their first two picks in the draft trying to help build Harbaugh’s new offense around star quarterback Justin Herbert. They drafted offensive tackle Joe Alt and wide receiver Ladd McConkey. (The Chargers used the fourth-round pick they received from the Bears to package a trade for McConkey.)

But the new offense is having trouble relying on their new receiver corps.

Jim Harbaugh might be regretting the Allen trade

According to Daniel Popper with The Athletic, the Chargers dropped five passes to start the team period of Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp practice:

The offense got off to a sluggish start to the morning practice. The Chargers dropped five passes in the opening period of 11-on-11. The most egregious came from tight end Stone Smartt, who was wide open down the seam and dropped what would have been a touchdown.

Harbaugh will head into the dead period trying to figure out how to scheme an offense with a receiver crew that’s all thumbs. I’ll bet he wishes he had Allen and Williams.

The Chicago Bears could extend Allen

Meanwhile, there’s smoke around the idea Allen is building a deep relationship with the Bears that could last beyond the 2024 season, the final season of Allen’s current contract. Allen said during OTAs that he’s open to receiving an extension from the Bears. On Wednesday, he switched representation to the same agency representing Bears defensive end Montez Sweat.

Allen is providing Caleb Williams with veteran experience this offseason, even letting the rookie quarterback know when he screws up. Their connection could help the Bears make a playoff appearance in January.

