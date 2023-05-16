Ryan Poles let it be known recently that the Chicago Bears are looking to trade for pass-rush help at the defensive end position and Chase Young was rumored to be an option.

You can cross Chase Young off the list of potential players the Chicago Bears might be in the market for as Albert Breer let it be known that the Washington Commanders are not shopping their former top pick.

.@AlbertBreer tells @kapjhood the Commanders are NOT shopping Chase Young. He did say if a team put together an enticing offer they may listen, but it doesn't sound like he's available right now. Please adjust your Bears trade expectations at your convenience. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) May 16, 2023

Chase Young became a part of trade rumors right before the draft after the Commanders declined to pick up his fifth-year option. The Commanders made no noise prior to the draft that they were shopping him, and they obviously didn’t trade him to get value for him that would contribute to the 2023 NFL season.

With Young out of the trade equation, the Bears are mostly down to pass-rusher options that have their best years far behind them.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE