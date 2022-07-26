The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs are engaging in talks for catcher Willson Contreras and closer David Robertson per a report

Almost a year after the Cubs and the Mets were involved in a trade that saw the Cubs acquire prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong for shortstop Javier Baez, the two clubs are involved in trade talks yet again for another Cubs superstar.

“According to sources, the Mets and Cubs have had ongoing discussions about a potential trade package for catcher Willson Contreras and relief pitcher David Robertson that would see New York send multiple top prospects to Chicago.” – Pat Ragazzo, New York Mets beat reporter of SI.com

According the same sources, its been said that top prospects, Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty have been off limits. The Mets are ‘committed’ to acquire the All-Star catcher from the Cubs, as they have been looking to improve the line-up being linked to Baltimore Orioles slugger, Trey Mancini and Nationals first baseman, Josh Bell.

On the Cubs side of things, in a rebuilding season there’s been constant rumors of selling the two all-star in Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. While trading Contreras away, it would be smart for the Cubs to look at the market as Contreras is set to be a free agent at the end of the deal. Willson Contreras has publicly stated that he would want to stay a Cub but understands that at the end of the day it is a business.

"I'm trying just to appreciate everything that Wrigley Field is and think about all the memories that I have here." Willson Contreras on the possibility of this being his last homestand. pic.twitter.com/dJ2m9lQzfg — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 26, 2022

Willson Contreras is currently on pace to have his best year yet, being an all star and having a slash line of .258/.374/.473. Also hitting the ball out of the ballpark 14 times and having an OPS of .847, Contreras could be the piece the Mets have been looking for. It remains to be seen what kind of package it would take for the deal to get done.

