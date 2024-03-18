Chicago Bears Draft News: Full 4-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Post Justin Fields Trade

Who will the Chicago Bears take in the 2024 NFL draft, with just 4 picks to work with?

In just a few weeks, the Chicago Bears will be selecting first in the 2024 NFL draft, with ambitions set on a quarterback following the Justin Fields trade. Barring a potential trade down from that spot or the ninth spot, the Bears will be looking at just four picks in the entire draft. That’s a small number for a team with so much to improve on.

However, a very active free agency period from GM Ryan Poles has made the draft a tad less important. That being said, Poles must nail these picks in order to continue on the right path. There’s plenty of talent in many areas that the Chicago Bears need to address, but who will they target with their selections?

Following their trade for former All-Pro WR Keenan Allen, wide receiver will likely not be at the top of the wish list for the Bears, at least not at nine. I look for them to target other areas of need like EDGE rusher, linebacker depth, and obviously quarterback at the top of the draft.

Now, you take a look a the current picks held by the Bears.

No. 1 overall (from Panthers) (first round)

No. 9 overall (first round)

No. 75 overall (third round)

No. 122 (from Eagles) (fourth round)

The likelihood of them trading down from nine is becoming higher and higher, especially with teams in the 20’s looking to trade up. For this mock draft, there will be no trades, and it will be conducted using the NFL Mock Draft Simulator linked here.

Let’s jump right in.

