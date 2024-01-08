As the 2023 Chicago Bears season wraps up, the 2024 opponents are already known. It’s not a very favorable schedule heading into the 2024 season.

The 2024 Chicago Bears schedule is not an easy one. Early analysis reveals that if Justin Fields returns he’s going to have to figure out how to beat teams with winning records.

Our 2024 opponents are set. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 8, 2024

In 2023 the only team with a winning record the Chicago Bears defeated was the Detroit Lions. All of the rest of the teams the Bears managed a W over were teams that were below .500. The 2024 season won’t be any easier, with only the Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots as teams with worse records than the Bears. That’s four teams the Bears could be favorites over to start the season if things don’t dramatically change for the 2024 Chicago Bears.

Despite the growth this team experienced in 2023, they could just as easily regress if they aren’t able to compete against teams that are going to be favorites. The evaluation of this team will need to be what they failed to accomplish because it’s more glaring that what they did accomplish. The 2023 Chicago Bears still finished in fourth place in the NFC North and did not sweep any of their divisional opponents yet again.

Winning four games more in 2023 than 2022 is an improvement, but the true measure of progress will come from beating better teams.

