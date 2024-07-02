Chicago Bears: 3 Factors that could dash hopes for a big season

The Chicago Bears worked very hard this offseason to raise hopes for a big 2024 season. However, three factors could dash those hopes.

The Chicago Bears worked very hard this offseason to give their fans hope for a successful 2024 season. General Manager Ryan Poles did a great job of overhauling the offense to turn it from one that struggled to move the ball and score points to one that could be very explosive.

This was after Poles spent last offseason overhauling the Chicago Bears defense. As the season progressed, the defense got stronger and stingier. Now the hope is that the offense can do the same. That would result in a very good, tough team that could contend for a playoff spot.

Poles need to have a playoff-contending team. This is Year 3 of his rebuild. When he first started as Chicago Bears GM, he stated that Year 3 was when we are supposed to see the jump in production. Year 1 was when he blew up the roster and set the foundation. Year 2 was an improvement, and Year 3 was for the big jump.

Poles has the team ready to make that Year 3 jump. He made quite a few changes. Out were offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and his staff. Also, QB1 from last year, Justin Fields, was banished, along with fan-favorite safety Eddie Jackson. Additionally, Cody Whitehair, who was a stalwart on the offensive line, as well as Lucas Patrick, a free-agent signee brought in to help the offensive line, were shown the door.

Poles hired Shane Waldron to run the offense. Additionally, he added players like running back D’Andre Swift, tight end Gerald Everett, offensive linemen Matt Pryor, Coleman Shelton, and Ryan Bates, and six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. Also, he brought in two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard.

In the draft, Poles added quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receiver Rome Odunze, punter Tory Taylor, offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie, and defensive end Austin Booker. All of these picks could make key contributions to a successful season.

While all these changes raised the hopes for Chicago Bears Nation, there are still factors that could derail those plans. If any of these factors happen, it could be another long and disappointing season.

Here are three factors that could dash hopes for a successful 2024 season.

