Chicago Bears: 3 Biggest needs to address to secure a successful season

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles had a busy offseason revamping the team. Despite some big moves, there are still holes remaining. Here are three of them.

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles has been a busy man this offseason. He has transformed an offense that has mostly struggled into a high-powered one with many weapons (at least on paper). He brought in exciting players like wide receiver Keenan Allen, draft picks like quarterback Caleb Williams, and wide receiver Rome Odunze.

The Chicago Bears are becoming popular again. Poles made a lot of waves and now the team is poised to become a contender again. Next week the NFL will release its schedule and many expect the Bears to have many primetime games. Additionally, the possibility of them being on Hard Knocks, either preseason or during the season, has greatly heightened.

While the team looks good now, doing so on the field could be different. We’ve seen many teams with high hopes dashed once the real games began. Of course, injuries are usually the biggest culprits. Additionally, some players did not perform as well as expected. Furthermore, sometimes coaches did not do their jobs.

The Chicago Bears want to avoid that as much as possible. While injuries are unavoidable, proper depth could mitigate some damage. Having proper depth also helps if some starters aren’t up to snuff. They can provide some pressure to the starters. Competition breeds better play.

While things are great for the Bears now, there are still some needs. Until the season begins, Poles has to continue the job of strengthening the roster. Even during the season, he has to keep a keen eye on improving.

Here are three needs the Chicago Bears still have to strengthen the roster.

