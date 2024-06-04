Chicago Bears: 5 Players to watch who could impress during minicamp

As the Chicago Bears start their mandatory minicamp some players could make an impact. Here are five of them.

The Chicago Bears continue to progress through their offseason. This week, they start mandatory minicamp. After dealing with free agency, the draft, rookie minicamp, and OTAs, they are closer to training camp. Training camp is when they use pads and go nearly full speed. All of this means that they are closer to the start of the 2024 season.

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles did an incredible job of improving the roster. He made the offense a priority and he overhauled the unit. He brought in veterans to improve the offense and to add depth. He then used the draft to add even more. He used his first three picks on offense.

With a lot of new faces on the roster, having them jell together is critical. That is what the camps are for. With the mandatory camp, we see nearly all of them finally working together. Sure, some have authorization to miss a session. However, we see the vast majority of players in action.

These players are getting together and learning a new offensive system. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is in his first year with the Chicago Bears so everyone is learning. They must learn the system and learn about each other so when training camp begins they just have to put some of the finishing touches. Then they could be ready to perform well during the season.

Certain players will impress the masses during minicamp. They will pop out among their teammates and hopefully raise everyone’s level of play. Here are five of them to watch as minicamp begins.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE