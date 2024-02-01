The Chicago Bears have their people scouting this week’s Senior Bowl. Here is how some potential targets are faring so far during practices.

The college postseason bowl circuit is underway. Teams like the Chicago Bears get their looks at prospects they feel could help them improve. This week we have the East/West Shrine Bowl, which will be played tonight (February 1st). Also, there is the Senior Bowl, the oldest and most prestigious bowl.

As a new wrinkle this year, Juniors received invites even if they did not fulfill graduation requirements. In the past, only juniors who had fulfilled those requirements were allowed to play.

While seeing the prospects play in the game is interesting, what they do during the practices leading up to the game is more important than the actual game itself. Scouts get to see how players stack up against other top prospects. They go one-on-ones and show how good they are. All eyes are on them and whatever deficiencies they have will be exposed.

There are several players on the rosters that are of particular interest to the Chicago Bears. General manager Ryan Poles has some big decisions to make this offseason and some of the players he thinks could help in his rebuild will be auditioning for him. There are some holes to fill so he needs to cast a wide net.

Here are some potential targets for the Chicago Bears in the Senior Bowl and how they are faring so far:

Tyler Guyton, Offensive Lineman, Oklahoma

One of the priorities for Poles and the Chicago Bears is improving the offensive line. Tyler Guyton can help do that. He measures in at 6-foot-7 and weighs 328 pounds. He is an example that watching the film doesn’t give you the entire story.

At first look, it seems that his tape is inconsistent. However, some scouts are raving about him as they see him in person. They noted that he looks bigger in person and moves a lot better than they saw in films. In one-on-ones and in run blocking he has been impressive. He has had a very good week so far.

Javon Bullard, Safety, Georgia

Safety is another position that Poles will keep a keen eye on. He is expected to part ways with Eddie Jackson. Javon Bullard is someone who could be a target.

Bullard was a bit of the opposite of Guyton. In one-on-ones, he struggled and did not look as good as he did on tape. However, he looked good when he was in a team situation. During scrimmages, he impressed. He was quick to read plays and react. He made nice tackles and even made some hard hits.

Some players just perform better as a piece of the puzzle. As they say “The sum is better than all its parts.” Guyton fits in better in a team situation.

Kalen King, Cornerback, Penn State

The Chicago Bears have picked up at least one cornerback in the last five drafts. That likely continues in this draft. Poles will be looking for added depth in the unit. One possible target is Kalen King out of Penn State.

King has good film on him. He measures in at 5-foot-11, weighs 190 pounds, and has a 74 3/4-inch wingspan. He is speedy and athletic and can keep up with many receivers. However, he has struggled during practices this week.

King has not looked as athletic as many thought. He did not show the desired speed to recover if he got turned around. Some scouts even questioned if he wanted to be there. He has plenty of time to bounce back but he has a ways to climb to get back up.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Wide Receiver, Georgia

While many people expect the Chicago Bears to select a wide receiver early in the draft (Marvin Harrison Jr/Rome Odunze), they could pick up another one later. The wide receivers unit struggled mightily in 2023. Aside from D.J. Moore, no other receiver made an impression.

While Moore had a catch percentage of 70.6, the rest of the unit combined was at 50.2 percent. It was a 50/50 shot that they’d catch a pass thrown to them.

Imagine, then, how excited the Bears must be to scout Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Rosemy-Jacksaint had zero drops in his collegiate career. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds and he uses every inch of that big body.

Rosemy-Jacksaint draws comparisons to Dontayvion Wicks. Wicks was the Green Bay Packers fifth-round pick last year and had five touchdown catches in his rookie season. He added another one in the Packers’ upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. Scouts see Rosemy-Jacksaint as a speedier version.

Rosemy-Jacksaint has had a very good couple of days of practice so far. He looks faster than many scouts believed. Additionally, he showed incredible body control. He made some great off-schedule catches on not-so-perfect throws. He is a name to watch as the offseason camps continue.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center, Oregon

Jackson Powers-Johnson is a favorite among Chicago Bears fans. With the Chicago Bears having struggles at center, a change is necessary. Despite just turning 21 last week, he is considered to be one of the best offensive linemen in this draft. Some scouts say you can plug him on the line and he’ll be a starter for the next decade.

Powers-Johnson has experience both at center and guard. The Bears will of course put him in at center. He is big at 6-foot-3, 334 pounds. He is also athletic and quick for his size and has elite strength. Furthermore, he brings in some nastiness, something the Bears offensive line lacked.

Powers-Johnson has shown everything that scouts expected. He’s mauling whoever is in front of him and showcasing his athleticism. He got to show his abilities both at center and guard and he did not disappoint. So far, scouts are running out of words to describe his play. The Chicago Bears will take a very long look at him.

