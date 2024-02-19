Chicago Bears: 5 Wide receivers to target in free agency

The Chicago Bears are in desperate need of overhauling the wide receiver spot. Here are five possible targets in free agency who can help.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a big job this offseason. It is Year 3 of his rebuild. By his admission, this is the season that the team should show that the rebuild is moving along just fine. They did improve from 2022 to 2023, going from three wins to seven. However, they need to take another big jump, possibly contend for a playoff spot.

There are still a lot of holes to fill out on the roster, however. Poles has done a good job of acquiring draft picks so people are expecting him to do the same in this year’s draft. He certainly has the assets to make some deals. The Chicago Bears currently have not one, but two, top-ten picks in this draft. That includes the top overall pick (they also have the ninth pick).

One of the holes that needs fixing for Poles is the wide receiver spot. That position was a sore spot for the Chicago Bears in 2023. Aside from D.J. Moore (who was acquired in a trade that included last year’s top pick), there was not much contribution.

For example, Moore had 96 catches for 1,364 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. The other receivers had 62 catches for 762 yards and 2 touchdowns combined. Additionally, Moore’s catch percentage was 70.6 percent. The other receivers’ combined percentage was 50.2 percent.

The only receivers still under contract with the Chicago Bears for 2024 are Moore, Tyler Scott, and Velus Jones. Scott showed some hope in his rookie season. Jones, on the other hand, has struggled for two seasons now. Nsimba Walker is also under contract, but he spent most of his time on the practice squad.

Therefore, the Chicago Bears must find receivers. Poles will likely pick up a receiver very early in the draft. Fans are drooling over the possibility of having Marvin Harrison Jr. While he may also pick up another receiver later in the draft, he is also likely to find a free-agent wide receiver who has more experience to alleviate some pressure off of Moore.

Here are five free-agent wide receivers the Chicago Bears could target.

